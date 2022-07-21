Schwartz moves into national contention, former Bearcat taking life lesson as a building block

Scottsbluff’s Trevor Schwartz is turning a life lesson into a building block for something for the future after the recent Scottsbluff High graduate advanced to the final eight for the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association scholarship, which recognizes a male and female for leadership, academics, and athletics.

Schwartz along with Sterling High School’s Danielle Janssen won the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and both advanced to the national level.

Scottsbluff Athletic Director Dave Hoxworth said that they have individuals that have won the district round but never a state winner. The state winners then moved on to the regionals or sectionals with one winner from the male and female divisions moving onto the national finals.

“To my knowledge, he is the farthest that we had anyone go,” Hoxworth said. “We had a few district winners but never had a state winner.”

Schwartz essay that he submitted has helped him move onto the national level after winning district, state, and sectionals. Schwartz said it is insane that his story is making a difference for other people.

“It feels pretty cool,” Schwartz said. “I didn’t know I was the only one to do it, but it means my story was very impactful and could be impactful for many others and not only just me.”

Schwartz and Janssen were the Nebraska state winners and each received a $500 scholarship. Schwartz also earned a $250 scholarship for winning the Nebraska district award.

Both Schwartz and Janssen then won the NIAAA Section V Scholarship competition that represented Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota and both won the regional section and an additional $1,500. The national winners can win a $2,500 scholarship.

Schwartz said to be in the hunt for a national honor is special.

“It is huge,” he said. “To do something you are passionate about and then it goes as far as it did really means that it has not only impacted me, but it can also impact others as much as impacting myself.”

The two areas that Schwartz had to write about is a passage from the excerpt “The Code for Living” from the book “Winning More Than the Game.”

They also had to write an essay of how high school athletics has impacted their life.

“I just told my story of how I kind of become the man I am today,” Schwartz said. “This story of mine really put me in a very tough place and it also created who I was as an athlete and helped me in going further.”

Schwartz couldn’t have succeeded in the classroom and the playing arena without the administration, teachers, and coaches at Scottsbluff.

“It taught me everything,” he said. “This instance (I wrote about) really pushed me in the weight room. It got me to work my sophomore year and pushed me to get into the gym. It pushed me to an extent that I didn’t know that I could. With the help of all our administration, our athletics teams, I wouldn’t be even close to where I am today.”

Schwartz was a main cog on the Scottsbluff football and basketball teams the last two years. Schwartz said is crazy to see how much he has grown as an athlete by working hard in the weight room and in the gym.

“It is insane to where I was coming in from 6-foot and 180 to 6-4 and 225 (today),” Schwartz said. “All the nights spending in the gym and the time I was on the court, it really made me who I am today and all the incredible memories made with all the teammates. I can’t say enough what sports meant to me in high school.”

Schwartz’s work ethic in the playing arena and in the classroom helped him earn a football scholarship to Northern State in South Dakota. He is looking forward to starting his college career.

“I am extremely excited. I have been waiting for this for a long time, probably since last football season,” he said. “I can’t wait to get down there, get settled in, and start working out at fall camp.”

Schwartz’ advice to the younger kids, just be yourself.

“Always stay for yourself,” he said. “People will always push you to do what they want to or what you should be doing. But if you stay true to yourself and your morals, no one can stop you.”