Scores Dec. 31

College Women’s Basketball
Chadron State 77, Metropolitan State University of Denver 70
College Men’s Basketball
Chadron State 67, Metropolitan State University of Denver 64
College Women’s Basketball
Chadron State 77, Metropolitan State University of Denver 70
College Men’s Basketball
Chadron State 67, Metropolitan State University of Denver 64
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sidney’s Karsyn Leeling had an all-around season for Sidney volleyball team to be named Star-Herald All-Region Volleyball Player of the Year.
After winning her third state cross country title, Bulldog Maddie Seiler set a personal mark at the NXR Heartland Regional championships a month later.
After helping lead her Bearcat team to state the last two years, Taryn Spady reminisces on her four years and recent memories.
Bearcat Anna Kelley reflects on the past four years on the Scottsbluff golf team after winning a title to finish her high school golf career.
Bearcat tennis player Barrett Frank capped off and incredible senior season of tennis with his teammates and reflects on his high school tennis career.
NORTH PLATTE — The Scottsbluff boys wrestling team finished third and Gering placed fourth at the North Platte Dual Tournament on Friday in No…
Torrington Cross Country runner Aydan Loya had a massive improvement in his senior season en route to a fourth place finish at the Wyoming 3A Cross County State meet.
Scottsbluff High School senior Brock Knutson signs to continue his football career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Check out the Girls Wrestling teams for the upcoming season.
Multiple local football players, including four Scottsbluff football players received all-state recognition.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.