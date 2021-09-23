Scores for Sept. 23

Softball Scores

Gering went 1-1 in the Ogallala Quad, losing in a 9-8 nail-biter to the Cozad Haymakers and beating the Gothenburg Swedes 7-5.

In game one, Sarah Weise pitched seven innings, giving up five earned runs, 11 hits, and three walks while recording four strikeouts. Brylee Dean went 3-for-4 with three runs and five RBIs. One of Dean’s hits was a homerun in the first inning.

Weise pitched in the second game as well going the full seven innings, giving up eight hits, three earned runs, one walk and had four strikeouts. Nickie Todd finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Scottsbluff also went 1-1, winning the first game 7-6 against the McCook Bison and losing to the North Platte Bulldogs 9-0 in their third game against each other this season.

Aubrey Barrett started in the circle pitching 2.1 innings while giving up two hits, four earned runs, four walks, and recorded one strikeout. Elizabeth Fuss finished the game on the mound giving up a walk and three hits in 4.2 innings of work. Brady Laucomer went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Her hit was a homerun in the third.