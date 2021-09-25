 Skip to main content
Scores for Sept. 25
Volleyball

At the Adams Central Invite, Gering went 2-1. The Bulldogs lost to Superior in a two set heartbreaker 29-31 and 19-25; beat Doniphan-Trumbull in two sets, 26-24, 25-21; and Centura in three sets, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-19.

Alex Gonzalez-Orozco finished with 52 digs while Maddie Ray finished with 51. Sydnee Winkler had 38 assists.

Aurora def. Sidney 19-25, 25-17, 25-21 (2-1)

Crete def. Sidney 25-20, 25-22 (2-0)

Gothenburg def. Bridgeport 25-12, 25-18 (2-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff 26-24, 25-22 (2-0)

Scottsbluff def. Cozad 25-14, 25-16 (2-0)

Waverly def. Sidney 25-13, 25-18 (2-0)

Softball

Scottsbluff went to the Gothenburg Invite going 3-0.

Scottsbluff def. Gothenburg 10-1; Southern Valley/Alma 11-1; and St. Paul 10-0.

Gering went to the Adams Central Invite going 1-2.

Cozad def. Gering 8-7; Gering def. Ord 7-5; and Wayne def. Gering 17-14

Big 10 Scores

Villanova 17 v. Penn State 38

Bowling Green 14 v. Minnesota 10

Ohio 6 v. Northwestern 35

Wisconsin 13 v. Notre Dame 41

Illinois 9 v. Purdue 13

Rutgers 13 v. Michigan 20

Colorado State 14 v. Iowa 24

Kent State 16 v. Maryland 37

Akron 7 v. Ohio State 59

Prep Football from Sept. 24

Crawford 58, South Platte 28

Yuma, CO 21, Sidney 12

