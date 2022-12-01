Scores from around the area, Dec. 1

Prep Boys Wrestling Bayard 36, Kimball 12
Bridgeport 27, Garden County 16
Chase County 45, Bridgeport 18
Chase County 45, Garden County 16
Gering 60, Chadron 12
Prep Boys Basketball
Cody-Kilgore 60, Sioux County 15
Former WNCC volleyball player Karen Cordero returns to Nebraska with her Delaware State team to face the Huskers on Thursday.
The Alliance Bulldogs and Ogallala Indians claimed a spot after finishing first and second at the Class B-6 Unified Bowling District Final.
The Cougar women’s basketball team played focused and hit big shots to knock off No. 5 New Mexico Junior College 63-52 to move to 6-3 on the season.
The Lancers played tough at the Salt Lake Thanksgiving Classic before falling in all three games over the weekend.
The Chadron State basketball teams begin conference play at home on Friday when they face CSU-Pueblo.
The Cougar women’s basketball team uses a strong first quarter while leading from start to finish in the win over Ft. Scott Community College.
The Cougars finished the national tournament in sixth after falling to Salt Lake Community College in five intense sets. WNCC was the highest Region IX team in the tourney.
Scottsbluff athlete Connor Whiteley signs with Augustana University to continue his wrestling career.
Check out the list of athletes who were named to the Western Conference Volleyball All-Conference teams.
Take a look at the final high school softball leaders from the Panhandle.
