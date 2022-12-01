 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area

Scores from around the area, Dec. 1

Prep Boys Wrestling Bayard 36, Kimball 12

Bridgeport 27, Garden County 16

Chase County 45, Bridgeport 18

Chase County 45, Garden County 16

Gering 60, Chadron 12

Prep Boys Basketball

Cody-Kilgore 60, Sioux County 15

