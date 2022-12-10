Scores from around the area, Dec. 10

Prep Girls Basketball
Alliance 56, Hot Springs 23
Bridgeport 67, Sutherland 23
Garden County 55, Crawford 42
Gering 34, Chadron 29
Guernsey-Sunrise 35, Banner County 21
Morrill 60, Kimball 26
Paxton 52, Potter-Dix 31
Burns Invite
Newcastle 63, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25
Southeast 57, Newcastle 56 (2OT)
Prep Boys Basketball
Bridgeport 72, Sutherland 29
Gering 58, Chadron 54
Kimball 68, Morrill 31
Paxton 53, Potter-Dix 36
Peetz, CO 60, Banner County 21
Burns Invite
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 53, Newcastle 6
Southeast 64, Newcastle 25
Prep Boys Wrestling
Gordon-Rushville Invite
1. Gordon-Rushville, 213
4. Chadron, 111
5. Mitchell, 93
6. Alliance, 83
8. Garden County, 67.5
9. Morrill, 58.5
10. Hemingford, 53
12. Bridgeport, 41
12. Crawford, 41
16. Sioux County, 25
Cheyenne East Invite
6. Scottsbluff, 120.5
16. Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast, 33
16. Torrington, 33
20. Sidney, 17
21. Kimball, 15
23. Bayard, 10
Rapid City Central Invite
12. Gering, 97
Prep Girls Wrestling
Gordon-Rushville Invite
2. Chadron, 103
3. Mitchell, 60
4. Bridgeport, 48
5. Gordon-Rushville, 25
8. Morrill, 9
Stapleton Invite
6. Sidney, 56
12. Garden County, 25