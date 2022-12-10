 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area, Dec. 10

  • 0

Prep Girls Basketball

Alliance 56, Hot Springs 23

Bridgeport 67, Sutherland 23

Garden County 55, Crawford 42

Gering 34, Chadron 29

Guernsey-Sunrise 35, Banner County 21

Morrill 60, Kimball 26

Paxton 52, Potter-Dix 31

Burns Invite

Newcastle 63, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25

Southeast 57, Newcastle 56 (2OT)

Prep Boys Basketball

Bridgeport 72, Sutherland 29

Gering 58, Chadron 54

Kimball 68, Morrill 31

Paxton 53, Potter-Dix 36

Peetz, CO 60, Banner County 21

Burns Invite

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 53, Newcastle 6

Southeast 64, Newcastle 25

Prep Boys Wrestling

Gordon-Rushville Invite

1. Gordon-Rushville, 213

4. Chadron, 111

5. Mitchell, 93

6. Alliance, 83

8. Garden County, 67.5

9. Morrill, 58.5

10. Hemingford, 53

12. Bridgeport, 41

12. Crawford, 41

16. Sioux County, 25

Cheyenne East Invite

6. Scottsbluff, 120.5

16. Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast, 33

16. Torrington, 33

20. Sidney, 17

21. Kimball, 15

23. Bayard, 10

Rapid City Central Invite

12. Gering, 97

Prep Girls Wrestling

Gordon-Rushville Invite

2. Chadron, 103

3. Mitchell, 60

4. Bridgeport, 48

5. Gordon-Rushville, 25

8. Morrill, 9

Stapleton Invite

6. Sidney, 56

12. Garden County, 25

