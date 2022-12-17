 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area, Dec. 17

Prep Girls Basketball

Hershey 59, Kimball 17

Sidney 70, Alliance 36

Southeast Tournament

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 48, Encampment 46 (OT)

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 54, Rock River 40

Southeast 52, Rock River 19

Prep Boys Basketball

Hastings 52, Sidney 49

Hershey 65, Kimball 51

Southeast Tournament

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 67, Encampment 32

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 106, Rock River 25

Southeast 79, Rock River 33

Prep Boys Wrestling

Sidney/Bridgeport Invite

5. Sidney, 118

Prep Girls Wrestling

Sidney/Bridgeport Invite

3. Sidney, 42

