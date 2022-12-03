 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scores from around the area, Dec. 3

  • 0

Prep Girls Basketball

Ainsworth 49, Gordon-Rushville 43

Bayard 56, Potter-Dix 11

Garden County 60, Banner County 8

Hemingford 36, Hyannis 21

Leyton 50, Morrill 34

Prep Boys Basketball

Bayard 65, Minatare 23

Crawford 49, Sioux County 24

Garden County 75, Banner County 32

Gordon-Rushville 52, Ainsworth 51

Hyannis 53, Hemingford 35

Prep Boy’s Wrestling

People are also reading…

Cozad Tournament

3. Gering, 157

11. Chadron, 44

12. Sidney, 44

13. Alliance, 41

Kearney Invite

3. Scottsbluff, 145

Mullen Invite

5. Bayard, 86

9. Bridgeport, 49.5

10. Kimball, 40

12. Crawford, 36

13. Morrill, 33

Broken Bow Invite

2. Gordon-Rushville, 149

5. Mitchell, 72

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WC Finals set for Saturday

WC Finals set for Saturday

Both Scottsbluff and Sidney teams came away with wins over their respective opponents to advance to the Western Conference championship game. 

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News