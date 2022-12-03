Scores from around the area, Dec. 3

Prep Girls Basketball
Ainsworth 49, Gordon-Rushville 43
Bayard 56, Potter-Dix 11
Garden County 60, Banner County 8
Hemingford 36, Hyannis 21
Leyton 50, Morrill 34
Prep Boys Basketball
Bayard 65, Minatare 23
Crawford 49, Sioux County 24
Garden County 75, Banner County 32
Gordon-Rushville 52, Ainsworth 51
Hyannis 53, Hemingford 35
Prep Boy’s Wrestling
People are also reading…
Cozad Tournament
3. Gering, 157
11. Chadron, 44
12. Sidney, 44
13. Alliance, 41
Kearney Invite
3. Scottsbluff, 145
Mullen Invite
5. Bayard, 86
9. Bridgeport, 49.5
10. Kimball, 40
12. Crawford, 36
13. Morrill, 33
Broken Bow Invite
2. Gordon-Rushville, 149
5. Mitchell, 72