Scores from around the area, Dec. 9

Prep Girls Basketball
Gordon-Rushville 36, Chadron 34
Leyton 53, South Platte 50
Morrill 58, Garden County 54
Perkins County 63, Kimball 12
Potter-Dix 41, Creek Valley 37
Sidney 36, Chase County 35
Burns Winter Classic
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 49, Big Horn 19
Moorcroft 64, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 53
Southeast 51, Moorcroft 34
Torrington 50, Thermopolis 39
Prep Boys Basketball
Chadron 57, Gordon-Rushville 54 (OT)
Garden County 60, Morrill 36
Hot Springs 39, Alliance 37
Leyton 64, South Platte 30
Perkins County 59, Kimball 47
Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18
Sidney 67, Chase County 32
Sioux County 39, Minatare 28
Burns Winter Classic
Big Horn 67, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 51
Douglas 72, Southeast 41
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 65, Moorcroft 38
Southeast 53, Moorcroft 31
Torrington 59, Thermopolis 49
Prep Boys Wrestling
Lusk Invite 2. Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast, 102
12. Sioux County, 23
15. Hemingford, 5
Cheyenne East Invite
Burns/Pine Bluffs 54, Sidney 30
Cheyenne East 49, Scottsbluff 28
Fossil Ridge 48, Sidney 24
Fossil Ridge 50, Torrington 21
Kelly Walsh 42, Scottsbluff 40
Laramie 66, Sidney 15
Laramie 45, Torrington 33
Mead 57, Scottsbluff 24
Scottsbluff 49, Douglas 21
Scottsbluff 51, Rock Springs 24
Torrington 48, Sidney 30
Torrington 42, Wheatland 33
Wheatland 60, Sidney 15
St. Pats Invite
6. Kimball, 98
College Men’s Basketball
Lamar 94, EWC 73
Chadron State 81, Western Colorado 70
College Women’s Basketball
Western Colorado 56, Chadron State 54