 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scores from around the area, Dec. 9

  • 0

Prep Girls Basketball

Gordon-Rushville 36, Chadron 34

Leyton 53, South Platte 50

Morrill 58, Garden County 54

Perkins County 63, Kimball 12

Potter-Dix 41, Creek Valley 37

Sidney 36, Chase County 35

Burns Winter Classic

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 49, Big Horn 19

Moorcroft 64, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 53

Southeast 51, Moorcroft 34

Torrington 50, Thermopolis 39

Prep Boys Basketball

Chadron 57, Gordon-Rushville 54 (OT)

People are also reading…

Garden County 60, Morrill 36

Hot Springs 39, Alliance 37

Leyton 64, South Platte 30

Perkins County 59, Kimball 47

Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18

Sidney 67, Chase County 32

Sioux County 39, Minatare 28

Burns Winter Classic

Big Horn 67, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 51

Douglas 72, Southeast 41

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 65, Moorcroft 38

Southeast 53, Moorcroft 31

Torrington 59, Thermopolis 49

Prep Boys Wrestling

Lusk Invite 2. Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast, 102

12. Sioux County, 23

15. Hemingford, 5

Cheyenne East Invite

Burns/Pine Bluffs 54, Sidney 30

Cheyenne East 49, Scottsbluff 28

Fossil Ridge 48, Sidney 24

Fossil Ridge 50, Torrington 21

Kelly Walsh 42, Scottsbluff 40

Laramie 66, Sidney 15

Laramie 45, Torrington 33

Mead 57, Scottsbluff 24

Scottsbluff 49, Douglas 21

Scottsbluff 51, Rock Springs 24

Torrington 48, Sidney 30

Torrington 42, Wheatland 33

Wheatland 60, Sidney 15

St. Pats Invite

6. Kimball, 98

College Men’s Basketball

Lamar 94, EWC 73

Chadron State 81, Western Colorado 70

College Women’s Basketball

Western Colorado 56, Chadron State 54

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bearcats earn wins over Worland

Bearcats earn wins over Worland

The Scottsbluff basketball teams continued their momentum into Friday as both teams came away with wins during day two of the Gillette Tournament.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News