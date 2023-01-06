Scores from around the area Jan. 6

Hemingford 48, Creek Valley 19
Dundy County at Alliance;
Valentine at Gordon-Rushville;
Morrill at Guernsey-Sunrise;
Newcastle 64, Torrington 38
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 36, Wright 28
South Platte 63, Hyannis 25
Tongue River 49, Pine Bluffs 33
Alliance 57, Dundy County 19
Hemingford 54, Minatare 20
Morrill 54, Guernsey-Sunrise 6
Kimball 43, Banner County 18
Southeast 50, Rock RIver 27
Torrington 65, Newcastle 17
Big Horn 54, LIngle-Ft. Laramie 52
Hyannis 76, South Platte 60
Pine Bluffs 51, Sundance 43
Wright 59, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 59
College Women’s Basketball:
Colorado Mesa 76, Chadron State 31
College Men’s Basketball:
Colorado Mesa 73, Chadron State 60
Hemingford 48, Hay Springs 18
