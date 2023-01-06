 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area Jan. 6

Scoreboard

Prep Girls Basketball

Crete 38, Gering 35

Hemingford 48, Creek Valley 19

Dundy County at Alliance;

Valentine at Gordon-Rushville;

Morrill at Guernsey-Sunrise;

Douglas 39, Southeast 30

Newcastle 64, Torrington 38

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 36, Wright 28

South Platte 63, Hyannis 25

Tongue River 49, Pine Bluffs 33

Prep Boys Basketball

Alliance 57, Dundy County 19

Hemingford 54, Minatare 20

Morrill 54, Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Kimball 43, Banner County 18

Southeast 50, Rock RIver 27

Torrington 65, Newcastle 17

Big Horn 54, LIngle-Ft. Laramie 52

Hyannis 76, South Platte 60

Pine Bluffs 51, Sundance 43

Wright 59, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 59

College Women’s Basketball:

Colorado Mesa 76, Chadron State 31

College Men’s Basketball:

Colorado Mesa 73, Chadron State 60

Prep Boys Wrestling

Hemingford 48, Hay Springs 18

