Scores from around the area, Oct. 1

Volleyball

Gordon-Rushville def. Lead-Deadwood 25-12, 25-10

Gordon-Rushville def. New Underwood 25-17, 24-26, 25-15

Leyton def. Hyannis 25-19, 25-11

Leyton def. Sandhills Valley 25-8, 25-15

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis 25-14, 25-17

Sandhills/Thedford def. Leyton 14-25, 25-18, 25-15

Softball

Alliance 12, Chase County 1

Centura-Central Valley 12, Bayard 0

Chadron 8, Alliance 7

Chadron 10, Chase County 0

Elkhorn North 16, Bayard 0

Boys Tennis

Hastings Invite

4. Scottsbluff, 21; 5. Gering, 0

Match Scores

Hastings 5, Gering 0

Hastings 4, Scottsbluff 1

McCook 5, Gering 0

McCook 5, Scottsbluff 0

North Platte 5, Gering 0

North Platte 4, Scottsbluff 3

Scottsbluff 5, Gering 0

Breaking News