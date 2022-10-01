Scores from around the area, Oct. 1

Volleyball
Gordon-Rushville def. Lead-Deadwood 25-12, 25-10
Gordon-Rushville def. New Underwood 25-17, 24-26, 25-15
Leyton def. Hyannis 25-19, 25-11
Leyton def. Sandhills Valley 25-8, 25-15
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis 25-14, 25-17
Sandhills/Thedford def. Leyton 14-25, 25-18, 25-15
Softball
Alliance 12, Chase County 1
Centura-Central Valley 12, Bayard 0
Chadron 8, Alliance 7
Chadron 10, Chase County 0
Elkhorn North 16, Bayard 0
Boys Tennis
Hastings Invite
4. Scottsbluff, 21; 5. Gering, 0
Match Scores
Hastings 5, Gering 0
Hastings 4, Scottsbluff 1
McCook 5, Gering 0
McCook 5, Scottsbluff 0
North Platte 5, Gering 0
North Platte 4, Scottsbluff 3
Scottsbluff 5, Gering 0