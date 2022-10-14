 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area Oct. 14

  • 0

Football

Bayard 76, Kimball 0

Chadron 42, Alliance 6

Gordon-Rushville 48 Hershey 6

Hemingford 56, Morrill 18

Hyannis 20, Leyton 8

Mitchell 21, Valentine 20

Pine Bluffs 53, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6

Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 8

Sidney 26 Ogallala 22

Southeast 47, Saratoga 14

South Platte 70, Banner County 22

Torrington 22, Upton-Sundance 0

Volleyball

Minatare def. Crawford 25-14, 25-16, 25-21

Southeast def. Burns 19-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-23

Wheatland def. Torrington 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

