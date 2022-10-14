Scores from around the area Oct. 14

Football
Bayard 76, Kimball 0
Chadron 42, Alliance 6
Gordon-Rushville 48 Hershey 6
Hemingford 56, Morrill 18
Hyannis 20, Leyton 8
Mitchell 21, Valentine 20
Pine Bluffs 53, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6
Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 8
Sidney 26 Ogallala 22
Southeast 47, Saratoga 14
South Platte 70, Banner County 22
Torrington 22, Upton-Sundance 0
Volleyball
Minatare def. Crawford 25-14, 25-16, 25-21
Southeast def. Burns 19-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-23
Wheatland def. Torrington 25-14, 25-16, 25-16