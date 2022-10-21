Scores from around the area, Oct. 21

Football
Crawford 1, Banner County 0
Garden County 61, Creek Valley 0
Hay Springs 34, Cody-Kilgore 28
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 69, Saratoga 8
McCook 48, Chadron 28
Newcastle 39, Torrington 14
Pine Bluffs 63, Southeast 6
Potter-Dix 81, South Platte 28
Sidney 41, Alliance 14
Sioux County 48, Minatare 30
Volleyball
Burns def. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 27-25, 25-19, 25-16
People are also reading…
Crawford def. Banner County 25-13, 25-14, 25-15
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
Sioux County def. Minatare 25-13, 23-25, 25-7, 25-13
South Platte def. Potter-Dix 25-16, 25-16, 25-22