Scores from around the area, Oct. 21

Football

Crawford 1, Banner County 0

Garden County 61, Creek Valley 0

Hay Springs 34, Cody-Kilgore 28

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 69, Saratoga 8

McCook 48, Chadron 28

Newcastle 39, Torrington 14

Pine Bluffs 63, Southeast 6

Potter-Dix 81, South Platte 28

Sidney 41, Alliance 14

Sioux County 48, Minatare 30

Volleyball

Burns def. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 27-25, 25-19, 25-16

Crawford def. Banner County 25-13, 25-14, 25-15

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Sioux County def. Minatare 25-13, 23-25, 25-7, 25-13

South Platte def. Potter-Dix 25-16, 25-16, 25-22

