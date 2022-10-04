Scores from around the area, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4

Monday, Oct. 3
Volleyball
Hemingford def. Crawford 14-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-20, 15-7
Cross Country
Western Trails Conference
Boys Team
1. Hemingford, 17; 2, Bayard, 28; 3. Kimball, 34
Individual Top 10 1. Luke Ott, Morrill, 18:48.64
2. Zane Hinman, Hemingford, 19:06.90
3. Frankie Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 19:39.50
4. Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 19:39.50
5. Boady Hunter, Hemingford, 20:02.10
6. Hunter Miller, Bayard, 20:10.37
7. Nathaniel Barker, Bayard, 20:16.97
8. Braxton Miller, Kimball, 20:20.53
9. Justin Haskings, Morrill, 20:26.87
10. Drew Varner, Hemingford, 20:28.14
Girls Team Results
1. Hemingford, 18; 2. Bridgeport, 19
Individual Top 10
1. Dakota Horstman, Hemingford, 21:11.27
2. Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 21:48.84
3. Madison Ribble, Bridgeport, 21:56.51
4. Aurora Hinman, Hemingford, 22:01.10
5. Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 22:01.87
6. Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 22:10.12
7. Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 22:43.55
8. Shirley Contant, Mitchell, 23:32.19
9. Taylor Bright, Bridgeport, 23:54.16
10. Rylie Barker, Gordon-Rushville, 24:10.66
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Volleyball
Bayard def. Kimball 25-10, 25-11
Bayard def. Potter-Dix 25-11, 25-22
Douglas def. Torrington 1 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 31-29
Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-17, 25-18
Perkins County def. Garden County 26-24, 25-22
Potter-Dix def. Kimball 17-25, 26-24, 25-21
Rapid City Christian def. Chadron 25-18, 25-14, 30-28
Southeast def. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25-20, 25-14, 25-20