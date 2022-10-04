 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area

Scores from around the area, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4

  •

Monday, Oct. 3

Volleyball

Hemingford def. Crawford 14-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-20, 15-7

Cross Country

Western Trails Conference

Boys Team

1. Hemingford, 17; 2, Bayard, 28; 3. Kimball, 34

Individual Top 10 1. Luke Ott, Morrill, 18:48.64

2. Zane Hinman, Hemingford, 19:06.90

3. Frankie Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 19:39.50

4. Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 19:39.50

5. Boady Hunter, Hemingford, 20:02.10

6. Hunter Miller, Bayard, 20:10.37

7. Nathaniel Barker, Bayard, 20:16.97

8. Braxton Miller, Kimball, 20:20.53

9. Justin Haskings, Morrill, 20:26.87

10. Drew Varner, Hemingford, 20:28.14

Girls Team Results

1. Hemingford, 18; 2. Bridgeport, 19

Individual Top 10

1. Dakota Horstman, Hemingford, 21:11.27

2. Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 21:48.84

3. Madison Ribble, Bridgeport, 21:56.51

4. Aurora Hinman, Hemingford, 22:01.10

5. Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 22:01.87

6. Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 22:10.12

7. Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 22:43.55

8. Shirley Contant, Mitchell, 23:32.19

9. Taylor Bright, Bridgeport, 23:54.16

10. Rylie Barker, Gordon-Rushville, 24:10.66

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Volleyball

Bayard def. Kimball 25-10, 25-11

Bayard def. Potter-Dix 25-11, 25-22

Douglas def. Torrington 1 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 31-29

Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-17, 25-18 

Perkins County def. Garden County 26-24, 25-22

Potter-Dix def. Kimball 17-25, 26-24, 25-21

Rapid City Christian def. Chadron 25-18, 25-14, 30-28

Southeast def. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25-20, 25-14, 25-20

Twin City Invite features 16 teams

Twin City Invite features 16 teams

Day one of the Twin Cities Invite saw Gering and Sidney among those advancing to the championship bracket, which will be held in Gering and the consolation bracket at Scottsbluff.

