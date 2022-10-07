Scores from around the area, Oct. 7

Football
Cambridge 69, Bayard 42
Cody-Kilgore 53, Sioux County 15
Hay Springs 50, Crawford 15
Hemingford 74, Kimball 14
McCook 56, Alliance 0
Ogallala 36, Chadron 21
Pine Bluffs 57, Saratoga 12
Potter-Dix 79, Creek Valley 0
Sidney 19, Cozad 7
Southeast 36, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 35
South Platte 38, Minatare 14
Torrington 24, Glenrock 0
Volleyball
Hay Springs def. Crawford 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22
Newcastle def. Torrington 23-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley 25-11, 25-21, 26-24
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 25-15
South Platte def. Minatare (scores unknown)
Southeast def. Campbell County 21-8, 21-10
Southeast def. Upton 21-6, 21-19
Southeast def. H.E.M. 21-7, 21-6
College Volleyball
Laramie County CC def. Eastern Wyoming 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
Metro State def. Chadron State 25-16, 27-25, 25-17
WNCC def. Trinidad State 25-12, 25-20, 25-22