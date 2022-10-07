 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area, Oct. 7

Football

Cambridge 69, Bayard 42

Cody-Kilgore 53, Sioux County 15

Hay Springs 50, Crawford 15

Hemingford 74, Kimball 14

McCook 56, Alliance 0

Ogallala 36, Chadron 21

Pine Bluffs 57, Saratoga 12

Potter-Dix 79, Creek Valley 0

Sidney 19, Cozad 7

Southeast 36, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 35

South Platte 38, Minatare 14

Torrington 24, Glenrock 0

Volleyball

Hay Springs def. Crawford 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Newcastle def. Torrington  23-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley 25-11, 25-21, 26-24

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 25-15 

South Platte def. Minatare (scores unknown)

Southeast def. Campbell County 21-8, 21-10

Southeast def. Upton 21-6, 21-19

Southeast def. H.E.M. 21-7, 21-6

College Volleyball

Laramie County CC def. Eastern Wyoming 25-15, 25-15, 25-19

Metro State def. Chadron State 25-16, 27-25, 25-17

WNCC def. Trinidad State 25-12, 25-20, 25-22

