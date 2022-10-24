 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area, October 24

Volleyball

C1-12 Sub-districts at Ogallala

Chadron def. Bridgeport 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18

Chase County def. Hershey 18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-6

Ogallala def. Chadron 16-25, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25 

 

D1-12 Sub-districts at South Platte

Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley 25-16, 25-23, 25-15

Morrill def. Kimball 24-26, 25-19, 28-26, 25-14

South Platte def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17 

D2-10 Sub-districts at Oshkosh

Hyannis def. Mullen, 25-13, 14-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-7

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford 26-28, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-11

Garden County vs. Hyannis 25-13, 25-10, 25-16

 

D2-11 Sub-districts at Potter-Dix

Minatare def. Banner County 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21

Leyton def. Creek Valley 25-6, 25-16, 25-15

Potter-Dix def. Minatare 25-16, 25-13, 25-9

 

D2-12 Sub-districts at Hay Springs

Hay Springs def. Crawford 25-12, 25-20, 25-10

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore 32-30, 25-27, 25-16, 25-15

