Scores from around the area, October 24

Volleyball
C1-12 Sub-districts at Ogallala
Chadron def. Bridgeport 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18
Chase County def. Hershey 18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-6
Ogallala def. Chadron 16-25, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25
D1-12 Sub-districts at South Platte
Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley 25-16, 25-23, 25-15
Morrill def. Kimball 24-26, 25-19, 28-26, 25-14
South Platte def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17
D2-10 Sub-districts at Oshkosh
Hyannis def. Mullen, 25-13, 14-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-7
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford 26-28, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-11
Garden County vs. Hyannis 25-13, 25-10, 25-16
D2-11 Sub-districts at Potter-Dix
Minatare def. Banner County 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21
Leyton def. Creek Valley 25-6, 25-16, 25-15
Potter-Dix def. Minatare 25-16, 25-13, 25-9
D2-12 Sub-districts at Hay Springs
Hay Springs def. Crawford 25-12, 25-20, 25-10
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore 32-30, 25-27, 25-16, 25-15