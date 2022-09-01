 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area Sept. 1

Volleyball

Alliance def. Scottsbluff 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18

Chadron def. Gordon-Rushville 16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 21-19

Creek Valley def. Hyannis 25-17, 25-20

Hyannis def. Minatare 27-25, 21-25, 27-25

Niobrara County def. Crawford 3-0

Ogallala def. Sidney 25-19, 14-25, 25-22

Paxton def. Garden County 25-21, 25-13, 25-17

Sidney def. North Platte 25-21, 25-21

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise 25-12, 25-16, 25-8

Football

Garden County 52, Paxton 34

Pine Bluffs 34, Shoshoni 26

Sandhills Valley 64, Bayard 18

Alliance 8, Hershey 0

Alliance 8, Hershey 0

Chadron 14, Bayard 4

Chadron 17, Bayard 2

Scores from Aug. 30

Scores from Aug. 30

Check out the Tuesday results for volleyball, softball and tennis matches from around the area. 

Scores from Aug. 27

Scores from Aug. 27

Check out the Saturday results for tournaments and games area teams competed in. 

