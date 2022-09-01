Scores from around the area Sept. 1

Volleyball
Alliance def. Scottsbluff 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18
Chadron def. Gordon-Rushville 16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 21-19
Creek Valley def. Hyannis 25-17, 25-20
Hyannis def. Minatare 27-25, 21-25, 27-25
Niobrara County def. Crawford 3-0
Ogallala def. Sidney 25-19, 14-25, 25-22
Paxton def. Garden County 25-21, 25-13, 25-17
Sidney def. North Platte 25-21, 25-21
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise 25-12, 25-16, 25-8
Football
People are also reading…
Garden County 52, Paxton 34
Pine Bluffs 34, Shoshoni 26
Sandhills Valley 64, Bayard 18
Softball Alliance 8, Hershey 0
Alliance 8, Hershey 0
Chadron 14, Bayard 4
Chadron 17, Bayard 2