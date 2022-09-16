Scores from around the area, Sept. 16

Prep Football
Anselmo-Merna 14, Leyton 12
Bayard 74, Morrill 14
Bridgeport 71, Hemingford 18
Chadron 28, Valentine 14
Gothenburg 35, Alliance 20
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 80, Guernsey-Sunrise 0
Mitchell 44, Sidney 20
Ord 41, Gordon-Rushville 20
Ogallala 37, Gering 23
Perkins County 72, Kimball 18
Potter-Dix 63, Sioux County 0
Scottsbluff 20, York 17
Southeast 42, Moorcroft 18
Wheatland 20, Torrington 10
Prep Volleyball
Garden County def. Arthur County, 18-25, 25-9, 25-23
Garden County def. Mullen 25-17, 25-17
Gothenburg def. Chadron 25-19, 25-18
Potter-Dix def. Sioux County 25-18, 27-29, 25-17, 12-25, 15-12
Wheatland def. Torrington 25-18, 23-25, 25-8, 25-12
Prep Softball
Chadron 17, Chase County 3
Chadron 16, Chase County 2
Scottsbluff 9, Crete 7