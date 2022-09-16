 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area, Sept. 16

Prep Football

Anselmo-Merna 14, Leyton 12

Bayard 74, Morrill 14

Bridgeport 71, Hemingford 18

Chadron 28, Valentine 14

Gothenburg 35, Alliance 20

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 80, Guernsey-Sunrise 0

Mitchell 44, Sidney 20  

Ord 41, Gordon-Rushville 20

Ogallala 37, Gering 23

Perkins County 72, Kimball 18

Potter-Dix 63, Sioux County 0

Scottsbluff 20, York 17

Southeast 42, Moorcroft 18

Wheatland 20, Torrington 10

Prep Volleyball

Garden County def. Arthur County, 18-25, 25-9, 25-23

Garden County def. Mullen 25-17, 25-17

Gothenburg def. Chadron 25-19, 25-18

Potter-Dix def. Sioux County 25-18, 27-29, 25-17, 12-25, 15-12

Wheatland def. Torrington 25-18, 23-25, 25-8, 25-12

Prep Softball

Chadron 17, Chase County 3

Chadron 16, Chase County 2

Scottsbluff 9, Crete 7

