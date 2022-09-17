Scores from around the area, Sept. 17

Cross Country
Alliance Invite
Boys
1. Gering, 12
2. Chadron, 43
3. Alliance, 58
4. Bayard, 73
5. Kimball, 76
6. Hemingford, 82
Girls
1. Chadron, 27
2. Hemingford, 32
3. Gering, 35
4. Bridgeport, 53
Volleyball
People are also reading…
Alliance def. Gering 25-23, 26-24
Alliance def. Valentine 25-16, 28-26
Bayard def. Bridgeport 25-17, 25-14
Bayard def. Leyton 18-25, 25-13, 25-20
Bayard def. Perkins County 25-16, 22-25, 25-15
Bridgeport def. Leyton 25-23, 25-19
Bridgeport def. Perkins County 25-10, 25-15
Chase County def. Gering 25-13, 25-27, 25-21
Gering def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-9, 25-12
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-21
Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15
Hemingford def. Minatare 25-16, 25-22
Hemingford def. Morrill 23-25, 25-12, 25-15
Minden def. Chadron 25-14, 25-20
Morrill def. Minatare 25-17, 25-20
Perkins County def. Leyton 25-12, 21-25, 25-19
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-22, 25-17
Southeast def. Hanna-Elk Mountain 25-5, 25-12, 25-12
Southwest def. Alliance 23-25, 25-10, 25-10
Softball
Aurora 6, Scottsbluff 4
Chadron 15, Cozad 11
Gering 6, Alliance 2
Gering 8, Lexington 0
North Platte 12, Alliance 0
Ralston 9, Gering 7
Scottsbluff 14, Southern Valley 0
Scottsbluff 9, Boone Central 0
Big Ten Football
Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 30
Maryland 34, SMU 27
Michigan 59, UCONN 0
Minnesota 49, Colorado 7
Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
Penn State 41, Auburn 12
Rutgers 16, Temple 14
Southern Illinois 31, Northwestern 24
Syracuse 32, Purdue 29
Washington 39, Michigan State 28
Wisconsin 66, New Mexico State 7