Scores from around the area, Sept. 17

Cross Country

Alliance Invite

Boys

1. Gering, 12

2. Chadron, 43

3. Alliance, 58

4. Bayard, 73

5. Kimball, 76

6. Hemingford, 82

Girls

1. Chadron, 27

2. Hemingford, 32

3. Gering, 35

4. Bridgeport, 53

Volleyball

Alliance def. Gering 25-23, 26-24

Alliance def. Valentine 25-16, 28-26

Bayard def. Bridgeport 25-17, 25-14

Bayard def. Leyton 18-25, 25-13, 25-20

Bayard def. Perkins County 25-16, 22-25, 25-15

Bridgeport def. Leyton 25-23, 25-19

Bridgeport def. Perkins County 25-10, 25-15

Chase County def. Gering 25-13, 25-27, 25-21

Gering def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-9, 25-12

Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-21

Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15

Hemingford def. Minatare 25-16, 25-22

Hemingford def. Morrill 23-25, 25-12, 25-15

Minden def. Chadron 25-14, 25-20

Morrill def. Minatare 25-17, 25-20

Perkins County def. Leyton 25-12, 21-25, 25-19

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-22, 25-17

Southeast def. Hanna-Elk Mountain 25-5, 25-12, 25-12

Southwest def. Alliance 23-25, 25-10, 25-10

Softball

Aurora 6, Scottsbluff 4

Chadron 15, Cozad 11

Gering 6, Alliance 2

Gering 8, Lexington 0

North Platte 12, Alliance 0

Ralston 9, Gering 7

Scottsbluff 14, Southern Valley 0

Scottsbluff 9, Boone Central 0

Big Ten Football

Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 30

Maryland 34, SMU 27

Michigan 59, UCONN 0

Minnesota 49, Colorado 7

Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Penn State 41, Auburn 12

Rutgers 16, Temple 14

Southern Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

Washington 39, Michigan State 28 

Wisconsin 66, New Mexico State 7

