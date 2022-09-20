Scores from around the area, Sept. 20

Prep Girls Golf
Ogallala Invite
Team results
1 . Scottsbluff, 313; 4. Gering, 417; 6. Sidney, 426; 8. Chadron 451; 11. Mitchell, 466; 13. Kimball, 492
Top local individuals
2. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 75; 3. Addi Wilson, Scottsbluff, 78; 4. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 78; 5. Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 82; 9. McKinley Knotts, Scottsbluff, 86; 10. Aubree Larson, Sidney, 89; 12. Madi Mumm, Gering, 90
Prep Volleyball
Gordon-Rushville def. Alliance 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 30-28
People are also reading…
Bridgeport def. Hemingford 25-22, 25-17
Bridgeport def. Morrill 25-21, 18-25, 25-10
Bayard def. Garden County 25-14, 22-25, 25-14
Bayard def. Leyton 26-24, 25-17
Hershey def. Kimball 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Leyton def. Garden County 25-23, 22-25, 25-14
Morrill def. Hemingford 25-23, 25-20
Potter-Dix def. Paxton 25-20, 25-17
Sidney def. Chase County 25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 25-15
Prep Softball
Gering 9, Chadron 2
Scottsbluff 5, Alliance 0