Scores from around the area, Sept. 23

Football
Big Horn 42, Torrington 7
Garden County 50, Hay Springs 32
Gordon-Rushville 19, Chase County 14
Gothenburg 35, Chadron 28
Kimball 46, Morrill 12
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 50, Wright 6
Maxwell 64, Hemingford 28
McCook 38, Sidney 13
Mitchell 49, Hershey 0
Ogallala 44, Alliance 6
Potter-Dix 92, Banner County 12
Sioux County 28, Crawford 22 (2OT)
Southeast 21, Niobrara County 14
People are also reading…
South Loup 50, Leyton 6
Volleyball
Burns def. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-13
Newcastle def. Torrington 25-18, 25-17, 25-18
Ogallala def. Alliance 25-16, 25-23, 26-14
Potter-Dix def. Banner County 25-11, 25-7, 25-12
Sioux County def. Crawford 25-21, 25-14, 25-14
Boys Tennis
Hastings Invite
4. Scottsbluff, 15
10. Alliance, 0