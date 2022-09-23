 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area, Sept. 23

Football

Big Horn 42, Torrington 7

Garden County 50, Hay Springs 32

Gordon-Rushville 19, Chase County 14

Gothenburg 35, Chadron 28

Kimball 46, Morrill 12

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 50, Wright 6

Maxwell 64, Hemingford 28

McCook 38, Sidney 13

Mitchell 49, Hershey 0

Ogallala 44, Alliance 6

Potter-Dix 92, Banner County 12

Sioux County 28, Crawford 22 (2OT)

Southeast 21, Niobrara County 14

South Loup 50, Leyton 6

Volleyball

Burns def. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-13

Newcastle def. Torrington 25-18, 25-17, 25-18

Ogallala def. Alliance 25-16, 25-23, 26-14

Potter-Dix def. Banner County 25-11, 25-7, 25-12

Sioux County def. Crawford 25-21, 25-14, 25-14

Boys Tennis

Hastings Invite

4. Scottsbluff, 15

10. Alliance, 0

