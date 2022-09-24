Scores from around the area, Sept. 24

Volleyball
Ainsworth def. Bridgeport 25-23, 25-20
Burns def. Torrington 25-8, 25-12, 25-20
Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney 25-16, 25-19
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gering 25-21, 12-25, 25-19
Gering def. Boone Central 25-15, 25-20
Gothenburg def. Bridgeport 25-13, 25-11
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff 26-28, 25-21, 25-12
Hershey def. Bridgeport 25-20, 25-19
Lingle-Ft. Laramie def. Guernsey-Sunrise 25-13, 25-2
Lingle-Ft. Laramie def. H.E.M. 25-7, 25-10
Lingle-Ft. Laramie def. Upton 25-19, 22-25, 15-11
Lingle-Ft. Laramie def. Wright 25-18, 25-17
Malcolm def. Gering 25-16, 25-18
Morrill def. Crawford 25-18, 25-16
Perkins County def. Morrill 15-25, 25-17, 25-21
Potter-Dix def. Morrill 25-16, 26-28, 25-16
Scottsbluff def. McCook 22-25 25-18, 25-16
Sidney def. Aurora 25-17, 25-20
Sidney def. Crete 25-19, 25-23
Softball
Chase County 11, Bayard 1
Chase County 9, Bayard 3
Gering 8, Cozad 4
Gothenburg 5, Scottsbluff 3
Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Gering 6
Polk County 11, Gering 7
Scottsbluff 14, Southern Valley 2
Scottsbluff 5, St. Paul 4
Boys Tennis
12. Torrington, 3
Girls Tennis
14. Torrington, 2.5
Big Ten
Cincinnati 45, Indiana 24
Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0
Iowa 27, Rutgers 10
Miami (OH) 17, Northwestern 14
Michigan 34, Maryland 27
Minnesota 34, Michigan State 7
Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21
Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14
Purdue 28, Florida Atlantic 26