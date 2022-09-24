 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area, Sept. 24

Volleyball

Ainsworth def. Bridgeport 25-23, 25-20

Burns def. Torrington 25-8, 25-12, 25-20

Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney 25-16, 25-19

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gering 25-21, 12-25, 25-19

Gering def. Boone Central 25-15, 25-20

Gothenburg def. Bridgeport 25-13, 25-11

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff 26-28, 25-21, 25-12

Hershey def. Bridgeport 25-20, 25-19

Lingle-Ft. Laramie def. Guernsey-Sunrise 25-13, 25-2

Lingle-Ft. Laramie def. H.E.M. 25-7, 25-10

Lingle-Ft. Laramie def. Upton 25-19, 22-25, 15-11

Lingle-Ft. Laramie def. Wright 25-18, 25-17

Malcolm def. Gering 25-16, 25-18

Morrill def. Crawford 25-18, 25-16

Perkins County def. Morrill 15-25, 25-17, 25-21

Potter-Dix def. Morrill 25-16, 26-28, 25-16

Scottsbluff def. McCook 22-25 25-18, 25-16

Sidney def. Aurora 25-17, 25-20

Sidney def. Crete 25-19, 25-23

Softball

Chase County 11, Bayard 1

Chase County 9, Bayard 3

Gering 8, Cozad 4

Gothenburg 5, Scottsbluff 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Gering 6

Polk County 11, Gering 7

Scottsbluff 14, Southern Valley 2

Scottsbluff 5, St. Paul 4

Boys Tennis

12. Torrington, 3

Girls Tennis

14. Torrington, 2.5

Big Ten

Cincinnati 45, Indiana 24

Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0

Iowa 27, Rutgers 10

Miami (OH) 17, Northwestern 14

Michigan 34, Maryland 27

Minnesota 34, Michigan State 7

Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14

Purdue 28, Florida Atlantic 26

Breaking News