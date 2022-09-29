Scores from around the area, Sept. 29

Volleyball
Torrington def. Glenrock 25-15, 14-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-5
Football
Sutherland 54, Morrill 0
Cross Country
Bayard Invite
Team Results
1 Hemingford, 40; 2. Bayard, 40; 3. Garden County
Individual Top 10
1 Zeke Christiansen, Garden County 18:04
2. Luke Ott, Morrill 18:12
3. Ty Brady, Crawford 18:31
4. Zane Hinman, Hemingford 18:32
5. Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville 18:37
6. Nate Billey, Garden County 18:38
7. Parker Wellnitz, Hay Springs 18:57
8. Dash Richards, South Platte 19:11
9. Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville 19:19
10. Elijah Conley, Bridgeport 19:27