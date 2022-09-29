 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scores from around the area, Sept. 29

  • 0

Volleyball

Torrington def. Glenrock 25-15, 14-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-5

Football

Sutherland 54, Morrill 0

Cross Country

Bayard Invite

Team Results

1 Hemingford, 40; 2. Bayard, 40; 3. Garden County

Individual Top 10

1 Zeke Christiansen, Garden County 18:04

2. Luke Ott, Morrill 18:12

People are also reading…

3.  Ty Brady, Crawford 18:31

4. Zane Hinman, Hemingford 18:32

5. Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville 18:37

6. Nate Billey, Garden County 18:38

7. Parker Wellnitz, Hay Springs 18:57

8. Dash Richards, South Platte 19:11

9. Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville 19:19

10. Elijah Conley, Bridgeport 19:27

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bridgeport runs past Bayard

Bridgeport runs past Bayard

The Bridgeport Bulldogs and Bayard Tigers faced off for the first time since 2017, with the Bulldogs taking the win.

Chasek twins win team roping title

Chasek twins win team roping title

Both EWC and Chadron State saw members of their rodeo teams compete in the Central Wyoming College Rodeo as Jake and Justin Chasek won the team roping event.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News