Scores from around the area Sept. 3

Volleyball
Late Friday Scores
Rawlins def. Torrington 20-25, 25-13, 25-17, 8-25, 15-8
Saturday’s Scores
Kaycee vs. Southeast
Gillette Tourney
Scottsbluff def. Rapid City Stevens 20-25, 26-24, 25-20
Kelly Walsh def. Scottsbluff 25-15, 25-15
Softball
Fairbury Tourney
Fairbury/Thayer Central 11, Scottsbluff 9
Malcolm 6, Scottsbluff 3
Scottsbluff 12, Centennial 0
McCook Tourney
McCook 10, Alliance 2
Alliance 17, Bayard 0
Gering 5, Gothenburg 4
North Platte 12, Gering 0
Gering 14, Alliance 1
Gothenburg 15, Bayard 0
Gothenburg 4, Chadron 0
Girls Golf
Outlaw Invitational
5th, Torrington with score of 125
Torrington Individual Results
14, Madyson Banister, 112-107 – 219
17, Madison Gibson, 121 - 114 – 235
18, Kaylee Pittman, 121 - 120 – 241
Boys Golf
Outlaw Invitational
4th, Torrington
Torrington Individual Results
9, Gage Gibson 84 - 77 – 161
15, Caleb Kelly 85 - 86 – 171
16, Braeden Reid 85 - 88 – 173
21, Alex Waring 88 - 89 – 177
28, Mason Wilkes 96 - 88 – 184