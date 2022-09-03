 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area Sept. 3

Volleyball

Late Friday Scores

Rawlins def. Torrington 20-25, 25-13, 25-17, 8-25, 15-8

Saturday’s Scores

Kaycee vs. Southeast

Gillette Tourney

Scottsbluff def. Rapid City Stevens 20-25, 26-24, 25-20

Kelly Walsh def. Scottsbluff 25-15, 25-15

Softball

Fairbury Tourney

Fairbury/Thayer Central 11, Scottsbluff 9

Malcolm 6, Scottsbluff 3

Scottsbluff 12, Centennial 0

McCook Tourney

McCook 10, Alliance 2

Alliance 17, Bayard 0

Gering 5, Gothenburg 4

North Platte 12, Gering 0

Gering 14, Alliance 1

Gothenburg 15, Bayard 0

Gothenburg 4, Chadron 0

Girls Golf

Outlaw Invitational

5th, Torrington with score of 125

Torrington Individual Results

14, Madyson Banister, 112-107 – 219

17, Madison Gibson, 121 - 114 – 235

18, Kaylee Pittman, 121 - 120 – 241

Boys Golf

Outlaw Invitational

4th, Torrington

Torrington Individual Results

9, Gage Gibson 84 - 77 – 161

15, Caleb Kelly 85 - 86 – 171

16, Braeden Reid 85 - 88 – 173

21, Alex Waring 88 - 89 – 177

28, Mason Wilkes 96 - 88 – 184

