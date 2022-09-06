 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area, Sept. 6

Volleyball

Alliance def. Chadron 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 17-15

Arthur County def. Morrill 22-25, 25-23, 25-18

Arthur County def. Creek Valley 25-13, 13-25, 25-11

Bayard def. Banner County 25-8, 25-13, 25-9

Bridgeport def. Kimball 25-15, 25-6

Garden County def. Bridgeport 26-24, 25-11

Garden County def. Kimball 25-12, 25-21

Hay Springs def. Crawford 25-14, 25-14

Hemingford def. Crawford 25-19, 25-23

Hemingford def. Hay Springs 25-18, 25-23

Morrill def. Creek Valley 21-25, 25-19, 25-13

Sidney def. Mitchell 25-19, 25-15, 25-13

Southeast def. Guernsey-Sunrise 25-11, 25-9, 25-10

 

Cross Country

Lexington Invite

Boys Division

Scottsbluff Runners

5, Hans Bastron, 17:34.1; 8, James Adams, 18:49.3; 17, Eddie Griess, 20:10.5; 20, Savian Marquez, 20:27.2; 21, Hunter Lund, 20:30.0; 27, Jacob Maser, 21:20.8; 37, Harrison Maser, 23:10.6

Girls Division

Scottsbluff Runners

3, Kaylee Charbonneau, 23:02.9; 4, Jamie Modec, 23:15.8; 5, Emilee Bentley, 23:15.8; 7, Hannah Rugroden, 24:11.7; 10, Natalee Bentley, 24:48.6; 11, Chaire Thomalla, 25:10.6

