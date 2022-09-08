 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scores from around the area, Sept. 8

  • 0

Football

Crawford 80, Creek Valley 7

Hyannis 50, Hemingford 8

Perkins County 42, Bayard 20

Volleyball

Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21

Garden County def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-14

Hemingford def. Banner County 25-22, 13-25, 25-21

Leyton def. Banner County 25-6, 25-12

Leyton def. Hemingford 25-20, 25-15

Mitchell def. Kimball 25-9, 25-19

Paxton def. Garden County 23-25, 25-21, 25-19

People are also reading…

Paxton def. Minatare 25-6, 25-8

Potter-Dix def. Kimball 25-10, 25-22

Potter-Dix def. Mitchell 25-16, 25-16

Scottsbluff def. Cheyenne Central 19-25, 26-24, 25-27, 25-23, 15-8

Boys Tennis

North Platte 5, Alliance 4

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball draws record-breaking crowd

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News