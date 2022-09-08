Scores from around the area, Sept. 8

Football
Crawford 80, Creek Valley 7
Hyannis 50, Hemingford 8
Perkins County 42, Bayard 20
Volleyball
Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-14
Hemingford def. Banner County 25-22, 13-25, 25-21
Leyton def. Banner County 25-6, 25-12
Leyton def. Hemingford 25-20, 25-15
Mitchell def. Kimball 25-9, 25-19
Paxton def. Garden County 23-25, 25-21, 25-19
Paxton def. Minatare 25-6, 25-8
Potter-Dix def. Kimball 25-10, 25-22
Potter-Dix def. Mitchell 25-16, 25-16
Scottsbluff def. Cheyenne Central 19-25, 26-24, 25-27, 25-23, 15-8
Boys Tennis
North Platte 5, Alliance 4