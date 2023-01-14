Scores from around the area

Girl’s Basketball
Alliance 48, Lexington 21
Bridgeport 66, Mitchell 30
Creek Valley 48, Banner County 37
Gordon-Rushville 59, Kimball 12
Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 42
Sidney 55, North Platte 40
Wauneta-Palisade 55, Garden County 39
Hulett 35, Guernsey-Sunrise 18
Pine Bluffs 41, Holyoke, Colo. 18
Scottsbluff 69, Cheyenne East 55
Boy’s Basketball
Bridgeport 59, Mitchell 53 OT
Creek Valley 62, Banner County 58
Garden County 43, Wauneta-Palisade 41
Gordon-Rushville 60, Kimball 29
Hemingford 67, Sioux Couinty 33
Hyannis 59, Sandhills Valey 52
North Platte 84, Sidney 59
Potter-Dix 71, Hay Springs 50
Cheyenne East 52, Scottsbluff 48
Hulett 48, Guernsey-Sunrise 46
Pine Bluffs 52, Holyoke, Colo. 41
Girl’s Wrestling
Gering Invite
Team Scores
Gering 81.5,
North Platte 67,
Kelly Walsh 54,
Burns/Pine Bluffs 22,
Bridgeport 21,
Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast 18
Inndividual Results
105 – 1) Olivia Aguilar, Gering; 2, Emersyn Cross, Gering; 3, Angelita Valencia, Gering
115 – 1, Hailey Medina, Gering; 2, Janalliah Bourgeois, North Platte; 3, Morgan Amateis, Bridgeport.
125 – 1, Kyra Robbins, Bridgeport; 2, Suubi Alexander, North Platte; 3, Paige Dalimata, Bridgeport.
130 – 1, Jada Schlothauer, Gering; 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte; 3, Chloe Dallman-Janski, Kelly Walsh.
135 – 1, Arianna Canseco, Gering; 2, Alyse Richardson, Kelly Walsh; 3, Afia Hunt, North Platte.
140 – 1, Hayleigh Toelle, North Platte; 2, Annalisia Hernandez, North Platte; Lilley Lawrence, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast
145 – 1, Skylee Gangwish, Kelly Walsh; 2, Rihana Tillman, Burns/Pine Bluffs; 3, Zoey Jennings, Gering
155 – 1, Josie Houk, LIngle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast; 2, CharlieMarie Jackson, Burns/Pine Bluffs; 3. Cheyanne McGehee, North Platte
190 – 1, Olivia Smith, Kelly Walsh; 2, Cerelia Barrios, Gering; 3, Hayden Marks, Bridgeport.
Chase County Invite
Team Scores
1, Sidney 60; 4, Bayard 28; 5, Garden County 22.5; 10, Morrill 0.
Individual Results
100 – 2, Carlie McKibbin, Bayard; 5, Shelby Hardin, Morrill.
105 — 3, Kimberly Ruperto, Bayard.
106 – 3, Nolan Dueker, Bayard
115 – 1, Jadyn Cottam, Sidney; 2, Ashley Garza, Bayard; 5, Ashley Doty, Sidney.
120 – 2, Alexis Welvaert, Sidney
140 – 1, Izabelle Owens, Sidney; 2, Oakley Larsen, Garden County; 4, Kaylee Bowker, Sidney.
155 – 2, Bailee French, Morrill.
170 – 1, Abilene Miller, Garden County; 3, Mailey Wood, Bayard.
190 – 2, Saphira Whitley, Sidney; 4, Isabelle Maag, Bayard.
Boy’s Wrestling
Team Scores
1, Chase County 185; 7, Bridgeport 80.5; 8, Bayard 75; 10, Kimball 61; 12, Garden County 50.5; 14, Morrill 42; 17, Banner County 22; 21, Minatare 2.
Individual Results
113 – 5, Luke Gardner, Garden County
126 – 6, Nathaniel Barker, Bayard
132 – 1, James McGinnis, Kimball; 2, Brock Burry, Bayard; 5, Jose Arreola, Bridgeport.
138 – 3, Chase McGrath, Bridgeport; 4, Coy Armstrong, Bayard.
145 – 2, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport; 6, Gavin Hunt, Garden County.
152 – 1, Trey Schindler, Kimball; 3, Daniel Kohel, Morrill.
160 – 3, Gunner Roberson, Garden County.
170 – 4, Curtis Jackson, Bridgeport.
182 – 2, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County; 6, Kolby Houchin, Bayard.
285 – 1, Reegan French, Morrill
Gothenburg Duals
Broken Bow 74, Alliance 6
Alliance 39, Sidney 36
O’Neill 52, Alliance 24
Gothenburg 73, Alliance 3
Minden 58, Alliance 6
O’Neill 42, Sidney 27
Broken Bow 64, Sidney 12
Minden 45, Sidney 27
Gothenburg 54, Sidney 27
Schuyler Invite
Team Scores
1, Blair 190.5; 3, Scottsbluff 171.
Individual Results
113 – 2, Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff.
120 – 1, Chance Houser, Scottsbluff
126 – 2, Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff.
138 – 2, Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff.
152 – 5, Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff
170 – 1, Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff
182 – 1, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff
220 – 5, Trenton Jenkins, Scottsbluff
Cowboy Invite in Miles City, Mont.
Team Scores
1, Huntley Project 186.5; 3, Gering 175.5
Individual Results
103 – 4, Frost Wallace, Gering
113 – 5, Isaiah Murillo, Gering
120 – 8, Axton Stone, Gering
132 – 1, Jordan Shirley, Gering
138 – 7, Rece Knight, Gering
152 – 2, Keenan Allen, Gering
170 – 8, Jose Barrios, Gering
205 – 5, Taydon Gorsuch, Gering