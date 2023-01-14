 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from around the area

Girl’s Basketball

Alliance 48, Lexington 21

Bridgeport 66, Mitchell 30

Creek Valley 48, Banner County 37

Gordon-Rushville 59, Kimball 12

Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 42

Sidney 55, North Platte 40

Wauneta-Palisade 55, Garden County 39

Hulett 35, Guernsey-Sunrise 18

Pine Bluffs 41, Holyoke, Colo. 18

Scottsbluff 69, Cheyenne East 55

 

Boy’s Basketball

Bridgeport 59, Mitchell 53 OT

Creek Valley 62, Banner County 58

Garden County 43, Wauneta-Palisade 41

Gordon-Rushville 60, Kimball 29

Hemingford 67, Sioux Couinty 33

Hyannis 59, Sandhills Valey 52

North Platte 84, Sidney 59

Potter-Dix 71, Hay Springs 50

Cheyenne East 52, Scottsbluff 48

Hulett 48, Guernsey-Sunrise 46

Pine Bluffs 52, Holyoke, Colo. 41

 

Girl’s Wrestling

Gering Invite

Team Scores

Gering 81.5,

North Platte 67,

Kelly Walsh 54,

Burns/Pine Bluffs 22,

Bridgeport 21,

Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast 18

Inndividual Results

105 – 1) Olivia Aguilar, Gering; 2, Emersyn Cross, Gering; 3, Angelita Valencia, Gering

115 – 1, Hailey Medina, Gering; 2, Janalliah Bourgeois, North Platte; 3, Morgan Amateis, Bridgeport.

125 – 1, Kyra Robbins, Bridgeport; 2, Suubi Alexander, North Platte; 3, Paige Dalimata, Bridgeport.

130 – 1, Jada Schlothauer, Gering; 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte; 3, Chloe Dallman-Janski, Kelly Walsh.

135 – 1, Arianna Canseco, Gering; 2, Alyse Richardson, Kelly Walsh; 3, Afia Hunt, North Platte.

140 – 1, Hayleigh Toelle, North Platte; 2, Annalisia Hernandez, North Platte; Lilley Lawrence, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

145 – 1, Skylee Gangwish, Kelly Walsh; 2, Rihana Tillman, Burns/Pine Bluffs; 3, Zoey Jennings, Gering

155 – 1, Josie Houk, LIngle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast; 2, CharlieMarie Jackson, Burns/Pine Bluffs; 3. Cheyanne McGehee, North Platte

190 – 1, Olivia Smith, Kelly Walsh; 2, Cerelia Barrios, Gering; 3, Hayden Marks, Bridgeport.

 

Chase County Invite

Team Scores

1, Sidney 60; 4, Bayard 28; 5, Garden County 22.5; 10, Morrill 0.

Individual Results

100 – 2, Carlie McKibbin, Bayard; 5, Shelby Hardin, Morrill.

105 — 3, Kimberly Ruperto, Bayard.

106 – 3, Nolan Dueker, Bayard

115 – 1, Jadyn Cottam, Sidney; 2, Ashley Garza, Bayard; 5, Ashley Doty, Sidney.

120 – 2, Alexis Welvaert, Sidney

140 – 1, Izabelle Owens, Sidney; 2, Oakley Larsen, Garden County; 4, Kaylee Bowker, Sidney.

155 – 2, Bailee French, Morrill. 

170 – 1, Abilene Miller, Garden County; 3, Mailey Wood, Bayard.

190 – 2, Saphira Whitley, Sidney; 4, Isabelle Maag, Bayard.

 

Boy’s Wrestling

Team Scores

1, Chase County 185; 7, Bridgeport 80.5; 8, Bayard 75; 10, Kimball 61; 12, Garden County 50.5; 14, Morrill 42; 17, Banner County 22; 21, Minatare 2.

Individual Results

113 – 5, Luke Gardner, Garden County

126 – 6, Nathaniel Barker, Bayard

132 – 1, James McGinnis, Kimball; 2, Brock Burry, Bayard; 5, Jose Arreola, Bridgeport.

138 – 3, Chase McGrath, Bridgeport; 4, Coy Armstrong, Bayard.

145 – 2, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport; 6, Gavin Hunt, Garden County.

152 – 1, Trey Schindler, Kimball; 3, Daniel Kohel, Morrill.

160 – 3, Gunner Roberson, Garden County.

170 – 4, Curtis Jackson, Bridgeport.

182 – 2, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County; 6, Kolby Houchin, Bayard.

285 – 1, Reegan French, Morrill

Gothenburg Duals

Broken Bow 74, Alliance 6

Alliance 39, Sidney 36

O’Neill 52, Alliance 24

Gothenburg 73, Alliance 3

Minden 58, Alliance 6

O’Neill 42, Sidney 27

Broken Bow 64, Sidney 12

Minden 45, Sidney 27

Gothenburg 54, Sidney 27

Schuyler Invite

Team Scores

1, Blair 190.5; 3, Scottsbluff 171.

Individual Results

113 – 2, Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff.

120 – 1, Chance Houser, Scottsbluff

126 – 2, Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff.

138 – 2, Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff.

152 – 5, Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff

170 – 1, Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff

182 – 1, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff

220 – 5, Trenton Jenkins, Scottsbluff

 

Cowboy Invite in Miles City, Mont.

Team Scores

1, Huntley Project 186.5; 3, Gering 175.5

Individual Results

103 – 4, Frost Wallace, Gering

113 – 5, Isaiah Murillo, Gering

120 – 8, Axton Stone, Gering

132 – 1, Jordan Shirley, Gering

138 – 7, Rece Knight, Gering

152 – 2, Keenan Allen, Gering

170 – 8, Jose Barrios, Gering

205 – 5, Taydon Gorsuch, Gering

 

