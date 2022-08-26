 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from Aug. 26

Football

Thursday scores

Perkins County 26, Bridgeport 22

Chadron 41, Gordon-Rushville 13

Hay Springs 28, Paxton 6

Friday scores

Chase County 35, Alliance 8

Hitchcock County 72, Bayard 8

Holdrege 47, Sidney 27

Hyannis 72, Kimball 12

Leyton 49, Hemingford 10

Maxwell 58, Morrill 8

Potter-Dix 85, Minatare 6

Sioux County 78, Creek Valley 0

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Banner County 6

Volleyball

Potter-Dix def. Minatare 25-14, 25-12

Sioux County def. Creek Valley 26-28, 26-24, 25-20, 25-17

Douglas Tournament

Alliance def. Torrington 25-12, 25-16

Alliance def. Newcastle 29-27, 25-16

Alliance def. Glenrock 25-8, 25-19

Torrington def. Glenrock 26-24, 25-11

Newcastle def. Torrington 25-10, 25-8

Buffalo def. Southeast 25-23, 25-27, 15-12

Southeast def. Wheatland 25-19, 20-25, 15-10

Burns def. Southeast 25-21, 25-23

Dogger Invite at Lingle, Wyo.

Kaycee def. Pine Bluffs 25-13, 25-17

Lingle-Ft. Laramie def. Upton 25-15, 25-18

Sundance def. Lusk 25-16, 25-10

Sundance def. Lingle Ft. Laramie 15-25, 26-24, 15-12

Kaycee def. Pine Bluffs 25-13, 25-17

Kaycee def. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25-17, 25-22

Sundance vs. Pine Bluffs 25-21, 25-12

Softball

Alliance 9, Southern Valley 3

Gothenburg 5, Alliance 4

Golf

Kearney High School Invite

Team Results

3, Scottsbluff, 324

Individual results

4, Nielli Heinold, 77; 10, Anna Kelley, 79; 16, McKinley Knotts, 83; 20, Shae Willats, 85; Addi Wilson, 91

Torrington Invite Day One– Girls

Torrington 328

Individual Results

7, Madyson Banister, 102; 9, Kayleigh Waymire, 109; 16, Kaylee Pittman, 117; Madison Gibson, 117

Torrington Invite Day One– Boys

Torrington 336, Torrington JV 428

Individual Results 2, Gage Gibson, 78; 7, Braeden Reid, 82; 15, Alex Waring 88; Caleb Kelly, 88; 25, Ayden Schimic, 93; 33, Mason Wilkes, 96; Preston Telford, 96; 47, Dawson Mullock, 114; 48, Lucas Gara, 125; 54, Drew Boche, 144

