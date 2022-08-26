Scores from Aug. 26

Football
Thursday scores
Perkins County 26, Bridgeport 22
Chadron 41, Gordon-Rushville 13
Hay Springs 28, Paxton 6
Friday scores
Chase County 35, Alliance 8
Hitchcock County 72, Bayard 8
Holdrege 47, Sidney 27
Hyannis 72, Kimball 12
Leyton 49, Hemingford 10
Maxwell 58, Morrill 8
Potter-Dix 85, Minatare 6
Sioux County 78, Creek Valley 0
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Banner County 6
Volleyball
Potter-Dix def. Minatare 25-14, 25-12
Sioux County def. Creek Valley 26-28, 26-24, 25-20, 25-17
Douglas Tournament
Alliance def. Torrington 25-12, 25-16
Alliance def. Newcastle 29-27, 25-16
Alliance def. Glenrock 25-8, 25-19
Torrington def. Glenrock 26-24, 25-11
Newcastle def. Torrington 25-10, 25-8
Buffalo def. Southeast 25-23, 25-27, 15-12
Southeast def. Wheatland 25-19, 20-25, 15-10
Burns def. Southeast 25-21, 25-23
Dogger Invite at Lingle, Wyo.
Kaycee def. Pine Bluffs 25-13, 25-17
Lingle-Ft. Laramie def. Upton 25-15, 25-18
Sundance def. Lusk 25-16, 25-10
Sundance def. Lingle Ft. Laramie 15-25, 26-24, 15-12
Kaycee def. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25-17, 25-22
Sundance vs. Pine Bluffs 25-21, 25-12
Softball
Alliance 9, Southern Valley 3
Gothenburg 5, Alliance 4
Golf
Kearney High School Invite
Team Results
3, Scottsbluff, 324
Individual results
4, Nielli Heinold, 77; 10, Anna Kelley, 79; 16, McKinley Knotts, 83; 20, Shae Willats, 85; Addi Wilson, 91
Torrington Invite Day One– Girls
Torrington 328
Individual Results
7, Madyson Banister, 102; 9, Kayleigh Waymire, 109; 16, Kaylee Pittman, 117; Madison Gibson, 117
Torrington Invite Day One– Boys
Torrington 336, Torrington JV 428
Individual Results 2, Gage Gibson, 78; 7, Braeden Reid, 82; 15, Alex Waring 88; Caleb Kelly, 88; 25, Ayden Schimic, 93; 33, Mason Wilkes, 96; Preston Telford, 96; 47, Dawson Mullock, 114; 48, Lucas Gara, 125; 54, Drew Boche, 144