Scores from Aug. 30

Volleyball

Bridgeport def. Gordon-Rushville 26-24, 25-14

Bridgeport def. Mitchell 25-14, 25-17

Garden County def. Banner County 25-10, 25-6

Garden County def. Hay Springs 25-12, 25-13

Gordon Rushville def. Mitchell 25-23, 25-22

Hay Springs def. Banner County 25-12, 25-8

Hemingford def. Hyannis 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23

Leyton def. Kimball 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Rapid City Christian def. Alliance 25-18, 25-18, 26-24

Softball

Gering 12, Alliance 1

Scottsbluff 12, Chadron 10

Tennis

Torrington def. Alliance 6-2

Torrington def. Gering 4-1

