Scores from Oct. 14

Volleyball
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-11, 26-24 (3-0)
Rapid City Christian, SD def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 (3-0)
Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 (3-0)
Football
Bridgeport football will go from 11 to 8-man football for the next two years according to their declaration to the NSAA.
Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 7
Leyton 36, Garden County 22
Tennis: States in Lincoln
Gering: No. 1 Single Noah Moreno lost in the first round to Beatrice No. 2 Single David Karpf won his first round match against Lincoln Christian and lost to McCook. No. 1 Doubles lost to Lexington while No. 2 Doubles lost to Waverly.
Scottsbluff: No. 1 Single Ethan Ramirez beat Omaha Roncalli Catholic in the first round before losing to Crete. No. 2 Single Jason Escamilla Venzor beat Adams Central round one and lost to York. No. 1 Doubles beat Hastings and lost to Lincoln Christian while No. 2 Doubles lost to Brownell-Talbot/Concordia.
Alliance: No. 1 Single Carver Hauptman won in first round against Omaha Gross Catholic and lost to McCook the next round. No. 2 Single Abraham Gomez lost to Lexington. No. 1 Doubles lost to Elkhorn and No. 2 Doubles lost to York.
Scottsbluff finished with 10 points, Alliance four, and Gering two.
Cross country: Districts
Class B-4
Girls Top 15 Individuals:
1. Madison Seiler, Gering 18:57.60
2. Samantha Rodewald, McCook 19:04.18
3. Shailee Patton, Gering 20.01.81
4. Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff, 20:06.14
5. Kayla Barrios, Lexington 20:06.51
6. Sienna Dutton, McCook 20:08.48
7. Evelyn Keller, Northwest 20:13.18
8. Kennadi Ureste, Lexington 20:15.05
9. Alexis Lilienthal, Northwest 20:21.95
10. Neelie Dorsey, Northwest 20:25.61
11. Madeline Armstrong, Lexington 20:28.17
12. Mikayla Seebohm. Alliance 20:44.82
13. Kelyn Henry Perlich, Hastings 20:46.88
14. Reagan Shoemaker, Hastings 20:48.21
15. Hannah Rugroden, Scottsbluff 20:48.46
Team Scores:
1. Gering, 37
2. Lexington
3. Northwest, 50
Scottsbluf, 54
Boys Top 15 Individuals:
1. Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington 16:34.07
2. Jayden Ureste, Lexington 16:36.16
3. Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington 16:37.70
4. Caden Keller, Northwest 16:41.39
5. Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington 16:45.14
6. Eli Marez, Gering 16:48.61
7. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff 16:52.46
8. Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lexington 16:57.85
9. Garrett Converse, Lexington 17:04.93
10. James Adams, Scottsbluff 17:07.77
11. Nathan Seiler, Gering 17:08.04
12. Benjamin Sutherland, Northwest 17:08.89
13. Austin Carrera, Hastings 17:10.08
14. Evan Struss, Hastings 17:14.59
15. Bryce Carrillo, Gering 17:15.18
Team Scores:
1. Lexington, 11
2. Gering, 54
3. Northwest, 54
4. Scottsbluff, 56
7. Alliance, 133
Class D-6
Girls Top 15 Individuals:
1. Peyton Paxton, Mullen 20:35.90
2. Autumn Edwards, Morrill 20:55.19
3. Callie Coble, Mullen 20:56.00
4. Axi Benish, Leyton 21:32.62
5. Mariah Gardner, Wallace 21:36.93
6. Story Rasby, Sutherland 21:42.18
7. Cecilia Barron, Morrill 21:45.25
8. Aurora Hinman, Hemingford 21:45.92
9. Madison Ribble, Bridgeport 21:53.59
10. Paityn Homan, Crawford 21:58.21
11. Ashley Robertson, Wallace 22:02.75
12. Chantel Malson, Kimball 22:09.75
13. Chayse Keith, Hitchcock County 22:18.93
14. Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville 22:19.50
15. Meredith Gloy, Perkins County 22:38.16
Team Scores:
1. Morrill, 20
2. Wallace, 22
3. Sutherland, 31
4. Hemingford, 35
5. Bridgeport, 39
7. Gordon-Rushville, 63
8. Bayard, 71
Boys Top 15 Individuals:
1. Damin Luedke, Paxton 17:05.65
2. Trevor Kuncl, Mullen 17:05.68
3. Colton Pouk, Perkins County 17:38.54
4. Zeke Christiansen, Garden County 17:50.86
5. Mason McGreer, Perkins County 17:51.15
6. Gabriel Tretter, Leyton 17:51.18
7. Matthew Bruns, Sutherland 18:12.46
8. Luke Ott, Morrill 18:13.25
9. Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland 18:25.17
10. Zane Hinman, Hemingford 18:27.68
11. Nate Billey, Garden County 18:31.30
12. Zachary Araujo, Bayard 18:54.46
13. Elijah Conley, Bridgeport 19:08.93