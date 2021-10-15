Scores from Oct. 14

Volleyball

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-11, 26-24 (3-0)

Rapid City Christian, SD def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 (3-0)

Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 (3-0)

Football

Bridgeport football will go from 11 to 8-man football for the next two years according to their declaration to the NSAA.

Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 7

Leyton 36, Garden County 22

Tennis: States in Lincoln

Gering: No. 1 Single Noah Moreno lost in the first round to Beatrice No. 2 Single David Karpf won his first round match against Lincoln Christian and lost to McCook. No. 1 Doubles lost to Lexington while No. 2 Doubles lost to Waverly.

Scottsbluff: No. 1 Single Ethan Ramirez beat Omaha Roncalli Catholic in the first round before losing to Crete. No. 2 Single Jason Escamilla Venzor beat Adams Central round one and lost to York. No. 1 Doubles beat Hastings and lost to Lincoln Christian while No. 2 Doubles lost to Brownell-Talbot/Concordia.