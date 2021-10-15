 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scores from Oct. 14
0 comments

Scores from Oct. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-11, 26-24 (3-0)

Rapid City Christian, SD def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 (3-0)

Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 (3-0)

Football

Bridgeport football will go from 11 to 8-man football for the next two years according to their declaration to the NSAA.

Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 7

Leyton 36, Garden County 22

Tennis: States in Lincoln

Gering: No. 1 Single Noah Moreno lost in the first round to Beatrice No. 2 Single David Karpf won his first round match against Lincoln Christian and lost to McCook. No. 1 Doubles lost to Lexington while No. 2 Doubles lost to Waverly.

Scottsbluff: No. 1 Single Ethan Ramirez beat Omaha Roncalli Catholic in the first round before losing to Crete. No. 2 Single Jason Escamilla Venzor beat Adams Central round one and lost to York. No. 1 Doubles beat Hastings and lost to Lincoln Christian while No. 2 Doubles lost to Brownell-Talbot/Concordia.

Alliance: No. 1 Single Carver Hauptman won in first round against Omaha Gross Catholic and lost to McCook the next round. No. 2 Single Abraham Gomez lost to Lexington. No. 1 Doubles lost to Elkhorn and No. 2 Doubles lost to York.

Scottsbluff finished with 10 points, Alliance four, and Gering two.

Cross country: Districts

Class B-4

Girls Top 15 Individuals:

1. Madison Seiler, Gering 18:57.60

2. Samantha Rodewald, McCook 19:04.18

3. Shailee Patton, Gering 20.01.81

4. Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff, 20:06.14

5. Kayla Barrios, Lexington 20:06.51

6. Sienna Dutton, McCook 20:08.48

7. Evelyn Keller, Northwest 20:13.18

8. Kennadi Ureste, Lexington 20:15.05

9. Alexis Lilienthal, Northwest 20:21.95

10. Neelie Dorsey, Northwest 20:25.61

11. Madeline Armstrong, Lexington 20:28.17

12. Mikayla Seebohm. Alliance 20:44.82

13. Kelyn Henry Perlich, Hastings 20:46.88

14. Reagan Shoemaker, Hastings 20:48.21

15. Hannah Rugroden, Scottsbluff 20:48.46

Team Scores:

1. Gering, 37

2. Lexington

3. Northwest, 50

Scottsbluf, 54

Boys Top 15 Individuals:

1. Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington 16:34.07

2. Jayden Ureste, Lexington 16:36.16

3. Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington 16:37.70

4. Caden Keller, Northwest 16:41.39

5. Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington 16:45.14

6. Eli Marez, Gering 16:48.61

7. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff 16:52.46

8. Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lexington 16:57.85

9. Garrett Converse, Lexington 17:04.93

10. James Adams, Scottsbluff 17:07.77

11. Nathan Seiler, Gering 17:08.04

12. Benjamin Sutherland, Northwest 17:08.89

13. Austin Carrera, Hastings 17:10.08

14. Evan Struss, Hastings 17:14.59

15. Bryce Carrillo, Gering 17:15.18

Team Scores:

1. Lexington, 11

2. Gering, 54

3. Northwest, 54

4. Scottsbluff, 56

7. Alliance, 133

Class D-6

Girls Top 15 Individuals:

1. Peyton Paxton, Mullen 20:35.90

2. Autumn Edwards, Morrill 20:55.19

3. Callie Coble, Mullen 20:56.00

4. Axi Benish, Leyton 21:32.62

5. Mariah Gardner, Wallace 21:36.93

6. Story Rasby, Sutherland 21:42.18

7. Cecilia Barron, Morrill 21:45.25

8. Aurora Hinman, Hemingford 21:45.92

9. Madison Ribble, Bridgeport 21:53.59

10. Paityn Homan, Crawford 21:58.21

11. Ashley Robertson, Wallace 22:02.75

12. Chantel Malson, Kimball 22:09.75

13. Chayse Keith, Hitchcock County 22:18.93

14. Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville 22:19.50

15. Meredith Gloy, Perkins County 22:38.16

Team Scores:

1. Morrill, 20

2. Wallace, 22

3. Sutherland, 31

4. Hemingford, 35

5. Bridgeport, 39

7. Gordon-Rushville, 63

8. Bayard, 71

Boys Top 15 Individuals:

1. Damin Luedke, Paxton 17:05.65

2. Trevor Kuncl, Mullen 17:05.68

3. Colton Pouk, Perkins County 17:38.54

4. Zeke Christiansen, Garden County 17:50.86

5. Mason McGreer, Perkins County 17:51.15

6. Gabriel Tretter, Leyton 17:51.18

7. Matthew Bruns, Sutherland 18:12.46

8. Luke Ott, Morrill 18:13.25

9. Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland 18:25.17

10. Zane Hinman, Hemingford 18:27.68

11. Nate Billey, Garden County 18:31.30

12. Zachary Araujo, Bayard 18:54.46

13. Elijah Conley, Bridgeport 19:08.93

14. Creel Weber, Hemingford 19:23.57

15. Dustin Brien, Hay Springs 19:31.86

Team Scores:

1. Perkins County, 25

2. Sutherland, 31

3. Hemingford, 41

4. Bayard, 43

6. Garden County, 45

7. Leyton, 57

9. Bridgeport, 77

11. Kimball, 89

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News