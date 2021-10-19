Scores from Oct. 19
Scottsbluff golf coach Brock Ehler and Husker Garrett Nelson joined the Winner and the Mailman podcast to talk about the state golf tournament and the Huskers most recent game against Michigan as well as the upcoming game against Minnesota.
Mitchell spoils Gering's homecoming with in a hard fought game that went to double overtime.
Sebastien Boyle boosts Bearcats past McCook at home on Friday.
In their fifth match of the season, the Tigers downs the Bulldogs at home on Thursday.
The Bearcats finish their season at state after losing to Elkhorn in the second game on Thursday.
Here you will find the prep scores from around the area for football and volleyball on Oct. 15.
The Bearcats move to the losers bracket at state and will face Elkhorn at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Here are the prep scores from around the area for Thursday, Oct. 14.
WNCC wins its third straight and 20th win of the season on the road against Trinidad State College on Saturday.
Gering was unable to get a win during their match at home against Sidney on Tuesday.