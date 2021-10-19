 Skip to main content
Scores from Oct. 19
Scores from Oct. 19

Volleyball

Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 28-30, 25-18 (2-1)

Gordon-Rushville def. Morrill, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 (3-0)

Leyton def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-14 (2-0)

South Platte def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)

Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)

Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-23, 26-24 (2-0)

