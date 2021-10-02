 Skip to main content
Scores from Oct. 2
Softball

Alliance def. Chase County 10-0 (perfect game by Brianna Huston)

Chadron def. Alliance 10-3

Volleyball

Crawford def. Sioux County, 26-24, 25-23 (2-0)

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-18 (2-0)

Minatare def. Guernsey-Sunrise, WY, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)

Sioux County def. Morrill, 26-24, 25-23 (2-0)

Leyton def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)

Leyton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Sandhills Valley def. Leyton, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, WY, 25-10, 25-4 (2-0)

GNAC Tennis

1, McCook 24

2, Scottsbluff 14

3, Hastings 11

4, North Platte 10

5, Gering 1

GNAC Golf Results from Oct. 1

Individual Top 10

1, Karsen Morrison, North Platte 73

2, Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering 80

3, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 81

4, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff 86

5, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff 89

6, Abbie Jones, North Platte 94

7, Anna Brant, Hastings 98

8, Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff 101

9, Madi Preece, North Platte JV 103

10, Kaylee Carlson, North Platte 104

Team Results

1, Scottsbluff 357

2, North Platte 375

3, Gering 447

4, Scottsbluff JV 486

5, McCook 578

