Scores from Oct. 22
Scores from Oct. 22

Football

Mitchell 21, Sidney 18 

Bridgeport 36, Hershey 14

Gordon-Rushville 53, Chase County 25

Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 14

Crawford 55, Minatare 6

McCook 34, Alliance 7

Potter-Dix 80, Creek Valley 16

Sioux County 68, Banner County 0

Volleyball

Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16 (3-0)

