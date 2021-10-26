 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scores from Oct. 26
0 comments

Scores from Oct. 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scores from Oct. 26

Bayard's Dani Harter hits over the net to Gordon-Rushville in the C2-12 sub-district final on Tuesday.

 STEPHANIE BARKER/Star-Herald

Volleyball

Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 (3-0)

Chase County def. Mitchell, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9 (3-2)

South Platte def. Garden County, 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8 (3-2)

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-20, 25-22 (3-0)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News