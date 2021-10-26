Scores from Oct. 26
In the regular season finale, the Scottsbluff Bearcats downed the Gering Bulldogs in a cross-town rivalry on Friday.
Stan Martin, former minor leaguer, legion baseball coach and Mitchell basketball coach is being honored with an induction in the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.
In the declarations form the Bulldogs sent, they informed the NSAA that they will be moving to 8-man football for the next two years.
Following the loss to Sidney on Tuesday, the Gering volleyball team was able to turn it around in its win over Bridgeport for the final regular season match.
Dan Fox joins this week's episode to reflect on this season and the trip to state with the Bearcats.
Gering was unable to get a win during their match at home against Sidney on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs volleyball team snaps three-game losing streak with wins over Kimball and Perkins County to claim sub-district title.
Chadron football finished regular season undefeated for the 15th time in program history.
Football
In Scottsbluff's final match before sub-districts, Scottsbluff defeated the visiting Torrington Trailblazers on Thursday.