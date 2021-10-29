 Skip to main content
Scores from Oct. 29
Football

Aurora 49, Lexington 7

Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon-Rushville 15

Osceola 54, Leyton 28

Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38

