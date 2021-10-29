Scores from Oct. 29

Football
Aurora 49, Lexington 7
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon-Rushville 15
Osceola 54, Leyton 28
Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38
Football
Madison Seiler joins this week's episode to talk about how she overcame an injury and the trip to state with her team.
The Sidney Red Raiders advance to the district finals after defeating the Scottsbluff Bearcats at home.
The Bulldogs volleyball team snaps three-game losing streak with wins over Kimball and Perkins County to claim sub-district title.
Bulldog volleyball ends season in Sidney on Tuesday during the B-8 sub-district. Red Raiders will face Bearcats in sub-district final.
In the regular season finale, the Scottsbluff Bearcats downed the Gering Bulldogs in a cross-town rivalry on Friday.
Here are the prep volleyball sub-district scores from Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The Esports team at WNCC is just getting started and has been seeing interest around campus.
Cougars soccer continues into the semifinals of the Region IX playoffs with win over Trojans on Saturday.
Dan Fox joins this week's episode to reflect on this season and the trip to state with the Bearcats.
Chadron State will face the last of the "big four" RMAC teams in Colorado Mines on Oct. 30.
