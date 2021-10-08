 Skip to main content
Scores from Oct. 7
Volleyball

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18 (3-1)

Gordon-Rushville def. Valentine, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 (3-1)

Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-21, 25-19 (2-0)

Kimball def. Morrill, 25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19 (3-1)

Football

Bayard def. Hemingford 74-2

