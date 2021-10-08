Scores from Oct. 7
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sidney boys and Gering girls perform the best at the Scottsbluff Bearcats Cross Country festival.
The Gering Bulldogs softball team advances to the district tournament with wins over Chadron and Scottsbluff on Monday.
The Bearcats football team ran past the Bulldogs on Homecoming night.
Gordon-Rushville wins close game on the road against a winless Bridgeport team.
After going 3-3 during the Twin City Invite over the weekend, the Bearcats come out with a win on the road against the Bulldogs.
Scottsbluff wins its third straight district team title while Gering's Emily Krzyzanowski wins the individual title in Sidney on Monday.
Scottsbluff turns their play around in the second day of the tournament.
The Red Raiders finish 2-1 on final day of the invite, losing only to Ogallala in the second round.
Scottsbluff goes 1-2 on first day of the Twin City Invite.
The Bulldogs are unable to overcome early deficit at home against Lexington.