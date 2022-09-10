Scores from Sept. 10

Volleyball
Big Horn def. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25-12, 25-21
Bridgeport def. Banner County, 25-11, 25-7
Bridgeport def. Cody-Kilgore 26-24, 25-12
Cody-Kilgore def. Banner County 25-8, 25-12
Garden County def. Creek Valley 25-11, 25-21
Garden County def. Leyton 25-22, 22-25, 28-26
Garden County def. South Platte 25-23, 25-18
Gordon-Rushville def. Crawford 25-12, 25-7
Gordon-Rushville def. Hyannis 22-25, 25-9, 25-13
Gordon-Rushville def. Lakota Tech 26-28, 25-23, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Sidney 25-11, 25-17
Hay Springs def. Crawford 21-25, 25-10, 25-12
Kearney def. Scottsbluff 25-19, 25-12
Leyton def. Creek Valley 25-17, 15-25, 25-17
Leyton def. South Platte 25-17, 15-25, 25-21
Millard North def. Scottsbluff 25-13, 25-11
Northwest def. Scottsbluff 25-10, 25-17
Potter-Dix def. Banner County 25-12, 25-14
Potter-Dix def. Bridgeport 25-21, 26-24
Potter-Dix def. Cody-Kilgore 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Rawlins def. Torrington 14-21, 21-19, 15-13
Scottsbluff def. Omaha Westview 25-15, 25-17
Sidney def. Ainsworth 25-21, 28-26
Sidney def. Valentine 25-12, 25-9
South Platte def. Creek Valley 25-12, 27-25
Thermopolis def. Torrington 21-14, 21-17
Boys Tennis
North Platte Invite
4. Scottsbluff, 18
No. 1 singles: Barrett Frank, 4th (2-3)
No. 2 singles: Kian Blomstedt, 4th (2-3)
No. 1 doubles: Cortez Palomo/Matthew Hafner, 6th (0-5)
No. 2 doubles: Oliver Carpenter/Joey Escamilla, 4th (1-4)
Big Ten Football
Duke 31, Northwestern 23
Illinois 24, Virginia 3
Indiana 35, Idaho 22
Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Maryland 56, Charlotte 21
Michigan State 52, Akron 0
Minnesota 62, Western Illinois 10
Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
Penn State 46, Ohio 10
Purdue 56, Indiana State 0
Rutgers 66, Wagner 7
Washington State 17, Wisconsin 14