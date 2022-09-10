 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from Sept. 10

Volleyball

Big Horn def. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25-12, 25-21

Bridgeport def. Banner County, 25-11, 25-7

Bridgeport def. Cody-Kilgore 26-24, 25-12

Cody-Kilgore def. Banner County 25-8, 25-12

Garden County def. Creek Valley 25-11, 25-21

Garden County def. Leyton 25-22, 22-25, 28-26

Garden County def. South Platte 25-23, 25-18

Gordon-Rushville def. Crawford 25-12, 25-7

Gordon-Rushville def. Hyannis 22-25, 25-9, 25-13

Gordon-Rushville def. Lakota Tech 26-28, 25-23, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Sidney 25-11, 25-17

Hay Springs def. Crawford 21-25, 25-10, 25-12

Kearney def. Scottsbluff 25-19, 25-12

Leyton def. Creek Valley 25-17, 15-25, 25-17

Leyton def. South Platte 25-17, 15-25, 25-21

Millard North def. Scottsbluff 25-13, 25-11

Northwest def. Scottsbluff 25-10, 25-17

Potter-Dix def. Banner County 25-12, 25-14

Potter-Dix def. Bridgeport 25-21, 26-24

Potter-Dix def. Cody-Kilgore 23-25, 25-14, 25-16

Rawlins def. Torrington 14-21, 21-19, 15-13

Scottsbluff def. Omaha Westview 25-15, 25-17

Sidney def. Ainsworth 25-21, 28-26

Sidney def. Valentine 25-12, 25-9

South Platte def. Creek Valley 25-12, 27-25

Thermopolis def. Torrington 21-14, 21-17

Boys Tennis

North Platte Invite

4. Scottsbluff, 18

No. 1 singles: Barrett Frank, 4th (2-3)

No. 2 singles: Kian Blomstedt, 4th (2-3)

No. 1 doubles: Cortez Palomo/Matthew Hafner, 6th (0-5)

No. 2 doubles: Oliver Carpenter/Joey Escamilla, 4th (1-4)

Big Ten Football

Duke 31, Northwestern 23

Illinois 24, Virginia 3

Indiana 35, Idaho 22

Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Maryland 56, Charlotte 21

Michigan State 52, Akron 0

Minnesota 62, Western Illinois 10

Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Penn State 46, Ohio 10

Purdue 56, Indiana State 0

Rutgers 66, Wagner 7

Washington State 17, Wisconsin 14

