 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scores Jan. 12

  • 0

Thursday’s scores

Girl’s Basketball

Bayard 45, Leyton 40

Hay Springs 81, Cody-Kilgore 30

Torrington 39, Mitchell 31

Wheatland 46, Gering 36

Southeast 44, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 23

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33

Rapid City Christian 71, Alliance 57

Crawford 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 12

Boy’s Basketball

Gering 51, Wheatland 39

People are also reading…

Southeast 72, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 71 2OT

Mitchell 52, Torrington 37

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 31

Rapid City Christian 76, Alliance 56

Leyton 58, Bayard 39

Girl’s Wrestling

Sidney 24, Bridgeport 18

Boy’s Wrestling

Gering 69, Alliance 3

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 31

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hyannis 12

Sandhills/Thedford 28, Garden County 24

Garden County 24, Hyannis 6

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bearcats earn wins over Vikings

Bearcats earn wins over Vikings

The Scottsbluff Bearcats traversed the state of Nebraska to take on the Waverly Vikings in basketball, and both the boys and girls came home w…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News