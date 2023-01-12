Scores Jan. 12

Thursday’s scores
Girl’s Basketball
Bayard 45, Leyton 40
Hay Springs 81, Cody-Kilgore 30
Torrington 39, Mitchell 31
Wheatland 46, Gering 36
Southeast 44, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 23
Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33
Rapid City Christian 71, Alliance 57
Crawford 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 12
Boy’s Basketball
Gering 51, Wheatland 39
Southeast 72, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 71 2OT
Mitchell 52, Torrington 37
Paxton 72, Creek Valley 31
Rapid City Christian 76, Alliance 56
Leyton 58, Bayard 39
Girl’s Wrestling
Sidney 24, Bridgeport 18
Boy’s Wrestling
Gering 69, Alliance 3
Paxton 72, Creek Valley 31
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hyannis 12
Sandhills/Thedford 28, Garden County 24
Garden County 24, Hyannis 6