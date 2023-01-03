 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores, Jan. 3

Prep Girls Basketball

Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D 24 

Prep Boys Basketball 

Hot Springs, S.D 40, Chadron  36

