Scottsbluff basketball coach talks this year's team

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff boys basketball coach Scott Gullion.

Gullion talked about the transition from fall to winter sports as some of his players participated in other sports.

“The kids did a great job getting in shape. We had a few football guys that were a bit delayed but they jumped right back in, gave them a little bit of a break and they were right back in,” he said. "They did a great job; I think we’re in about as good a shape as we have been in a few years.”

There are a few players that Gullion believes has stood out in terms of leadership.

“Jackson Ostdiek has done a tremendous job of being that guy that is kind of a vocal leader and Tate Talkington is a junior and I think he has stepped up in that aspect as well,” he said. “Austin Thyne is still trying to fill his way into it a little bit but you can see it kind of continuing to happen throughout the weeks of practice where he’s feeling more like he can say things and expect things out of other guys.”

The Bearcats have set a goal to reach the state tournament and Gullion believes they can get there if the team is constantly improving.