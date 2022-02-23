Scottsbluff boys cruise past Sidney

The Scottsbluff boys got their 20th win of the season as they captured the Class B, Sub-district 8 championship and an automatic berth into this weekend’s district finals with a 79-49 win over Sidney Wednesday evening at Scottsbluff High School.

Scottsbluff earns the automatic berth and the No. 3 seed into the district finals. The Bearcats will face No. 14 Seward. Sidney and Gering also earned wildcard berths. The Red Raiders earned the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Waverly. Gering got in as the 16th seed and will travel to face No. 1 Omaha Skutt. Those dates and times have yet to be determined.

Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said his team played well to get the win.

“I thought we put together a pretty good basketball game,” Gullion said. “I thought we came out firing pretty well altogether. I know at times we didn’t do stuff 100% correct, but I liked our effort and how well we played together. Obviously there are some things to clean up with some execution things, but anytime you can win a game like that against a good team like Sidney, you have to be happy.”

Scottsbluff put 10 players in the scoring column in the win, led by 24 points from Kellon Harris. Tyler Harre finished with 16 and Austin Thyne had 11.

Gullion said it is nice when you have so many weapons to score.

“I think that is the good thing about our team that we have a lot of guys that score as long as we are sharing the basketball,” he said. “If one guy is having an off night, another guy steps up. Or if they take one guy away, we have multiple guys that can score and do a lot of things. It is hard to take everything away from us.”

Sidney coach Austin Lewis said his team stayed with them, but couldn’t hold down all of Scottsbluff’s weapons.

“I thought we hung in there in the third quarter and they got us on a 2 to 4 differential in their favor but they are a good team and you can’t take anything away from Scottsbluff,” Lewis said. “They are talented in all facets of the game, they play pretty good defense, have four shooters on the floor at all times, and you have to give them credit. We did some things on offense tonight, but in the end, they have just too much firepower.”

Scottsbluff used a 14-0 run in the first quarter to offset a 5-3 Sidney lead behind a 3-pointer by Micah Schneider. The run was highlighted by nine points from Thyne to pull ahead 17-5. Scottsbluff led 19-11 after one quarter.

The second quarter saw Sidney hang tough only trailing 33-20. Then Scottsbluff opened things up with four points for a 37-20 lead. Schneider came back and hit two back-to-back buckets and they trailed 39-26 late in the second on a bucket by Sawyer Dickman. Scottsbluff closed out the half as Tate Talkington hit a 3-pointer and then a free throw for the 43-26 halftime lead.

The third quarter saw Sidney cut the lead to 14 at 46-32 and kept the score about that distance until late when Scottsbluff closed out the third on a 6-2 run to lead 61-40.

The fourth quarter saw Scottsbluff have multiple runs for four points to lead by 29 at 75-46 and cruised to the win.

Gullion said now they have to get ready to host a district final against Seward.

“It is huge to get a home game (in district finals). You don’t have to worry about travel, you can sleep in your own bed, you get the home crowd, home environment, the gym you practice in all the time, so it is huge to get a home game. We have to get ready to play one of our best basketball games because it will be a high quality opponent coming in here.”

Lewis said that they have to move on now because he believes they earned a home district final match as well.

“We have been a team that has been on the rise for the last couple years. Three years ago we were 3-20. We were 12-12 last year and we are 17-9 now,” he said. “It has been a nice turnaround for us and they earned that home district final which means you are in the top eight in the Class B power points and that is something special. I told our guys that losses like tonight is tough. Of course they are tough and you just have to respect how tough Scottsbluff and how they are playing and be happy for ourselves which you earned this season as well.”

Sidney 11 15 14 9 -- 49

Scottsbluff 19 24 18 18 – 79

SIDNEY

Micah Schneider 14, Sawyer Dickman 15, Isak Doty 8, Jacob Douse 3, Wyatt Heckenlively 3, Jonathan Carrillo 3, Landon Riddle 2, Luke Holly 1.

SCOTTSBLUFF

Kellon Harris 24, Tyler Harre 16, Austin Thyne 11, Tate Talkington 7, Trevor Schwartz 6, Michael Mickey 5, Jose Rodriquez 4, Jackson Ostdiek 2, Landon Amundson 2, Kaedon Patton 2.