Scottsbluff boys defense a factor in win

It was the Scottsbluff boy’s defense that helped the Bearcats claim the Western Conference Tournament title with a 50-42 win over Sterling, Colorado, Saturday afternoon at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Guillon said early on, both teams were hitting shots. Scottsbluff led 20-18 after one period and held Sterling to just nine points in the second and third quarter – all on 3-pointers.
“I thought the whole team did a tremendous effort,” Guillon said. “Both teams were hitting shots early and I thought we were playing pretty well. They were just hitting shots and luckily, we were also making tough shots to stay right with them. It was an exciting couple minutes to the start of the game. It was back and forth, a bunch of threes, and guys making tough shots. It then got to a stand-still in the second quarter, but luckily we were able to score at the end of the quarter, going on a 5-0 run to end it.”
The defense in the second and third quarters were the big difference. After Scottsbluff led 20-18 after the first quarter, the Bearcats outscored Sterling 9-3 in the second quarter for a 29-21 halftime lead. Jackson Ostdiek closed out the half with a 3-pointer.
The third quarter saw Sterling open with a three by Wesley Knuppek but Scottsbluff went on a 7-0 run and held Sterling scoreless for much of the third quarter in taking a 36-24 lead. Sterling hit a 3-pointer to end the third.
The fourth quarter saw Scottsbluff take a 40-27 lead and then led 54-31 on a Tyler Harre three. Sterling came back with eight straight, including an old-fashioned 3-point play by Jackson Keil and a 3-pointer by Bray Swenson to cut the lead to six, 45-39, with 1:03 to play.
Scottsbluff came back with clutch free throw shooting down the stretch and big defensive rebounds to get the win 50-42.
Guillon said the Bearcat’s defense play was key.
“Our defensive effort was the key the whole game,” Guillon said. “I thought we played good defense the whole game, they made a bunch of shots early and we kept our effort. Our guys did a tremendous job of just executing the game plan and just playing with terrific effort and doing the right thing.”
Scottsbluff saw seven different players score with just one in double figures. Austin Thyne led the charge with 16 points. Tate Talkington and Kellon Harris each had seven points while Harre had six.
The third-place game between Sidney and Chadron was a dandy with a last-second buzzer-beater by Jacob Dowse to give the Red Raiders the 55-53 win.
Sidney controlled the first half as they raced out to a 20-13 lead and then led 41-25 at halftime. The Cardinals owned the second half outscoring Sidney 13-5 in the third to trail the Red Raiders 46-38 after three.
The game almost went into overtime. Chadron took their first lead of the game on a Collin Brennan 3-pointer for a 48-45 lead. Sidney came right back on a three to lead 49-48 and led 51-48. Chadron came back to tie the game with 3:45 to play on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Justus Alcorn at 51. Chadron took the lead again with a bucket at 53-51. Sidney tied the game with under a minute and then play went back and forth.
With less than 30 seconds to play, Sidney worked for the last shot. After a time out with under 10 seconds to play, the Red Raiders inbounded the ball and Dowse cut to the basket and was given the ball for an easy 5-foot hanging jumper for the win just beating the buzzer.
Sidney was led in scoring by Micah Schneider and Isak Doty each with 14 points. Dowse finished with 10 points.
Chadron was led in scoring by Gaurav Chima and Brennan each with 13, while Xander Provance and Alcorn each had 10 points.
The fifth-place contest between Gering and Mitchell at Gering High School was one where the Bulldogs scored 17 points in three of the four quarters to earn the 67-28 win.
Gering ran out to a 15-7 lead after one period and then outscored the Tigers 17-4 in the second quarter to claim a 32-11 lead at intermission.
The third quarter was evenly played with Gering only outscoring Mitchell 17-12, but the fourth quarter was all Bulldogs as they scored 17 while holding Mitchell to just five points for the win.
Gering had three players in double figures, lex by Max Greeley with 16 points followed by Jacob VanAnne with 11 and Uriah Ybarra with 10. Tyler Garrett tallied nine points in the win.
Mitchell was led in scoring by Easton Anderson with 10 points followed by Desmonde Smith and Tyler Jackson each with six points.
The seventh-place contest saw Alliance earn the 47-43 win over Arvada.
Championship Game
Scottsbluff 20 9 7 14 – 50
Sterling 18 3 6 15 – 42
SCOTTSBLUFF
Austin Thyne 16, Tate Talkington 9, Kellon Harris 7, Tyler Harre 6, Jackson Ostdiek 5, Michael Mickey 5, Trevor Schwartz 2.
STERLING
Jackson Keil 20, Bray Swenson 11, Ryder McConnell 7, Ben Browning 2, Dylan DiOrio 2.
Third-place Game
Sidney 20 21 5 9 – 55
Chadron 12 13 13 15 – 53
SIDNEY
Isak Doty 14, Micah Schneider 14, Jacob Dowse 10, Sawyer Dickman 8, Jaeden Dillehay 7, Treyson Johnstone 2.
CHADRON
Gaurav Chima 13, Collin Brennan 13, Xander Provance 10, Justus Alcorn 10¸ Dawson Dunbar 5.
Fifth-place Game
Gering 15 17 17 17 – 67
Mitchell 7 4 12 5 -- 28
GERING
Max Greeley 16, Jacob VanAnne 11, Uriah Ybarra 10, Tyler Garrett 9, Aydin Cervantes 5, Jackson Howard 5, Kaden Bohnsack 3, Mason Gaudreault 2, Eli Marez 2, Saven Roberts 2, Jordan Ochoa 1.
MITCHELL
Easton Anderson 10, Desmonde Smith 6, Tyler Jackson 6, Ethan Thyne 3, Jackson Ayala 2, AJ Garza 2.