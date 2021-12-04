Scottsbluff boys defense a factor in win

It was the Scottsbluff boy’s defense that helped the Bearcats claim the Western Conference Tournament title with a 50-42 win over Sterling, Colorado, Saturday afternoon at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.

Scottsbluff coach Scott Guillon said early on, both teams were hitting shots. Scottsbluff led 20-18 after one period and held Sterling to just nine points in the second and third quarter – all on 3-pointers.

“I thought the whole team did a tremendous effort,” Guillon said. “Both teams were hitting shots early and I thought we were playing pretty well. They were just hitting shots and luckily, we were also making tough shots to stay right with them. It was an exciting couple minutes to the start of the game. It was back and forth, a bunch of threes, and guys making tough shots. It then got to a stand-still in the second quarter, but luckily we were able to score at the end of the quarter, going on a 5-0 run to end it.”

The defense in the second and third quarters were the big difference. After Scottsbluff led 20-18 after the first quarter, the Bearcats outscored Sterling 9-3 in the second quarter for a 29-21 halftime lead. Jackson Ostdiek closed out the half with a 3-pointer.