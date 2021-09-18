Scottsbluff boys dominate Alliance Cross Country Invite

Area teams gathered for the Alliance cross country invite at Laing Lake, and the Scottsbluff Bearcats proved that the day belonged to them.

The Varsity races kicked off with the girl’s race. Makinley Fuller of Chadron High School took the win, from Shailee Patton of Gering, Axi Benish of Leyton, Jadyn Scott of Gering, and Kaylee Charbonneau of Scottsbluff. The Chadron girls took the overall team win as well with 24 points.

“I felt really good about my race. My body definitely hurt, but I came out here determined to run well and get a win,” Fuller said.

Although Fuller took the race win, it was a tough fought battle as she and Patton traded first place several times. Fuller only overtook Patton to claim the win in the last 1,000 meters of the race.

“I really had to take into account what my coach was telling me, he would be chewing me out during the race telling me to catch up to the other girls, and that I needed to be closer if I wanted to have a kick in order to take first place if I wanted,” Fuller said.

In the boy’s race, it was a different story. Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron won the race by more than a full minute to the next racer, teammate James Adams, to complete the 1-2 finish for the Bearcats.