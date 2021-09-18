Scottsbluff boys dominate Alliance Cross Country Invite

Area teams gathered for the Alliance cross country invite at Laing Lake, and the Scottsbluff Bearcats proved that the day belonged to them.
The Varsity races kicked off with the girl’s race. Makinley Fuller of Chadron High School took the win, from Shailee Patton of Gering, Axi Benish of Leyton, Jadyn Scott of Gering, and Kaylee Charbonneau of Scottsbluff. The Chadron girls took the overall team win as well with 24 points.
“I felt really good about my race. My body definitely hurt, but I came out here determined to run well and get a win,” Fuller said.
Although Fuller took the race win, it was a tough fought battle as she and Patton traded first place several times. Fuller only overtook Patton to claim the win in the last 1,000 meters of the race.
“I really had to take into account what my coach was telling me, he would be chewing me out during the race telling me to catch up to the other girls, and that I needed to be closer if I wanted to have a kick in order to take first place if I wanted,” Fuller said.
In the boy’s race, it was a different story. Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron won the race by more than a full minute to the next racer, teammate James Adams, to complete the 1-2 finish for the Bearcats.
“There’s a lot of good runners out there today, and I’m just glad I did well and that our team did really well. We really worked hard this week and we deserved a win,” Bastron said.
From Adams it was Nathan Seiler of Gering, Eli Marez of Gering, and Nathan Hovet of Scottsbluff to round out the top five.
Along the Bastron’s individual win, Scottsbluff took the team title with 14 points.
“It’s really encouraging, to not just me, but the team, and that’s something that I’ve always wanted. A team that works really hard and I think it will help get us through to districts and State, because our ultimate goal is State,” Bastron said.
“We had a really good summer of practice, and really good practices during the season as well. They’ve been working extremely hard and we had a target for this season. We thought that this would be a good middle of the season race when things should be going well.” Scottsbluff coach Aaron Carrizales said. “We really talked this one up the last couple of weeks, and this was going to be one of our goal races, where they were going to kind of put everything together, and that’s what we did.”
Although the teams all ran great races, significant competition was missing as Sidney only brought their Junior Varsity teams and were absent from both varsity races.
Scottsbluff will be racing next Friday, Sept. 24, Chadron will be racing next on Thursday Sept. 23, and Gering’s next race will be Monday, Sept. 27.