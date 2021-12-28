Scottsbluff boys, girls capture wins over Lexington

The Scottsbluff boy’s and girls’ basketball teams captured wins over Lexington in contrasting fashion Tuesday at Scottsbluff High School in the first day of the Scottsbluff Holiday Basketball tournament.
The Scottsbluff boys opened with a 17-0 run and never looked back as they won 73-36 over Lexington.
The girls had a tougher contest, falling behind 16-9 after the first quarter and then held on to earn the 44-39 win over Lexington.
Both Scottsbluff teams will play in the Holiday Tournament title games Wednesday. The girls will face Hastings at 10 a.m. at Scottsbluff high.
Hastings topped Bennington in the best contest of the day as Hastings led for much of the game until Bennington moved out in front 37-34 after three. The final period saw the game tied at 50-50 with 1:21 to play and tied at 52-52 with 26.9 seconds to play. Hastings’ McKinsey Long hit a driving lay-up as time expired to give the Tigers the win.
The Scottsbluff boys will face Bennington at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the high school.
Bennington topped Hastings 66-50 in a contest that saw the Badgers lead 17-12 after one period and opened the game outscoring the Tigers 21-8 in the third for the win.
The consolation games will pit the Lexington girls against Bennington at 10 a.m. at Bluffs Middle School, while the Lexington boys will face Hastings at 11:45 at the middle school.
The Scottsbluff boys had a strong start in their contest, jumping to a 17-0 lead before Lexington stopped the streak with a 3-pointer by Dru Truax with 2:38 to play in the opening quarter. Scottsbluff led 23-8 after one and led 33-21 at halftime.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said his team played well for the most part.
“I liked our energy and effort right from the beginning of the game and then I thought we let up a little bit and took some quick shots,” Gullion said. “They were switching up defenses on us and that threw us off a little bit in the second quarter. But we were able to respond after halftime and I thought we put together a pretty good game overall.”
The third quarter saw Lexington cut the deficit to 38-26, but the Bearcats went on a 13-0 run behind four points from Austin Thyne and a big 3-pointer by Kellon Harris and two more buckets later for a 51-26 lead. Later Tyson Klein had an old-fashioned 3-point play to help Scottsbluff lead 54-28 and 54-29 after three quarters.
Scottsbluff outscored Lexington 19-7 in the final period for the win.
The Bearcats had three in double figures. Tyler Harre led the way with 17 points followed by Harris with 15 and Thyne with 14.
The Scottsbluff girls found themselves behind the 8-ball in the first quarter as Lexington raced to a 16-6 lead before Mariyah Avila had an old-fashioned 3-point play to close the deficit to 16-9 after one period.
Like previous games, the Bearcats didn’t let the first-half deficit get them down as Scottsbluff outscored Lexington 13-5 in the second quarter. Lexington had a 20-11 lead before Scottsbluff went on an 8-0 run behind five points from Anna Kelley, including a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 20-19. Scottsbluff took it’s first lead of the game since leading 6-4 as Kelley hit two free throws with 22.5 seconds in the half to lead at intermission 22-21.
The third quarter remained tight. Scottsbluff had a 31-24 lead on a Marly Laucomer bucket, but Lexington came back to trail 31-29 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw the Minutemen cut the Bearcats’ lead to one at 34-33. Scottsbluff came back and went on a 10-0 run behind an old-fashioned 3-point play by Payton Burda and then five straight points from Avila, including a trey, to lead 44-33. Lexington’s Sarah Treffer, who led all scorers with 28 points, hit back-to-back threes to bring the final score to 44-39.
Scottsbluff had three players in double figures. Avila led the way with 13 points followed by Burda with 11 and Kelley with 10.
Boy’s Games
Lexington 8 13 8 7 – 36
Scottsbluff 23 10 21 19 – 73
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 17, Kellon Harris 15, Trevor Schwartz 6, Austin Thyne 14, Tate Talkington 6, Michael Mickey 2, Tyson Klein 6, Kaedon Patton 3, Anthony Martin 3, Landon Amundson 1.
LEXINGTON
David Daud 6, Jase Carpenter 7, Gresen Strauss 4, Dru Truax 9, Luis Castellanos 2, Isaiah Ellingson 1, Isaac Scharff 7.
Hastings 12 15 8 15 – 50
Bennington 17 15 21 13 – 66
HASTINGS
Trevor Campbell 5, Jackson Block 13, Chance Vertin 4, Kooper Kohl 1, Conner Riley 12, Braydon Power 12.
BENNINGTON
Seth Wempen 3, Trey Bird 7, Austin Holtz 25, Isaac Conner 9, Nick Colvert 5, Gunner Lym , Cayden Bluhm 5, Keegan Gilliland 1.
Girl’s Game
Lexington 15 5 8 10 – 39
Scottsbluff 9 13 9 13 – 44
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 13, Tierra West 2, Paige Horne 5, Anna Kelley 10, Payton Burda 11, Marly Laucomer 2.
LEXINGTON
Mia Rowe 1, Sarah Treffer 28, Kim Barraza 8, Hannah Scharff 2.
Bennington 10 8 19 15 – 52
Hastings 16 6 12 20 – 54
BENNINGTON
Mazzi Melton 2, Ella Reinoehl 7, Abby Boyes 8, Addi Renoehl 5, Avy Cornett 8, Emma John 11, Alison Mack 11.
HASTINGS
Emma Synek 7, KK Laux 8, Libby Landgren 10, McKinsey Long 19, Emma Landgren 10.