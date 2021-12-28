Scottsbluff boys, girls capture wins over Lexington

The consolation games will pit the Lexington girls against Bennington at 10 a.m. at Bluffs Middle School, while the Lexington boys will face Hastings at 11:45 at the middle school.

The Scottsbluff boys had a strong start in their contest, jumping to a 17-0 lead before Lexington stopped the streak with a 3-pointer by Dru Truax with 2:38 to play in the opening quarter. Scottsbluff led 23-8 after one and led 33-21 at halftime.

Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said his team played well for the most part.

“I liked our energy and effort right from the beginning of the game and then I thought we let up a little bit and took some quick shots,” Gullion said. “They were switching up defenses on us and that threw us off a little bit in the second quarter. But we were able to respond after halftime and I thought we put together a pretty good game overall.”

The third quarter saw Lexington cut the deficit to 38-26, but the Bearcats went on a 13-0 run behind four points from Austin Thyne and a big 3-pointer by Kellon Harris and two more buckets later for a 51-26 lead. Later Tyson Klein had an old-fashioned 3-point play to help Scottsbluff lead 54-28 and 54-29 after three quarters.