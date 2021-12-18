Scottsbluff boys, girls fall to St. Thomas More

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams came up short in road contests against St. Thomas More in Rapid City, South Dakota on Saturday.
The Scottsbluff boys had two in double figures but fell to the unbeaten St. Thomas More team 72-50, dropping the Bearcats to 6-2 on the season.
The Scottsbluff girls started strong in the contest against St. Thomas More, burying five 3-pointers in the first quarter, but fell to St. Thomas More 60-47. Payton Burda had three treys to lead the team in the first quarter while Marly Laucomer and Anna Kelley each had one.
While the Bearcats had 19 points, St. Thomas More had 22 points, including four treys of their own to hold a 22-19 lead after one period.
The second quarter is where St. Thomas More opened some space, outscoring Scottsbluff 10-3 for a 32-22 lead at halftime.
After that, the two teams played even more-or-less. St. Thomas More barely outscored Scottsbluff in the third 12-11 to hold a 44-33 lead. The fourth quarter was also back and forth as St. Thomas More outscored Scottsbluff 16-14. Scottsbluff was stellar from the free throw line in the fourth, going 8-of-10 from the line.
A big key in the contest was the Bearcats 3-point shooting. After a lights-out first quarter, the Bearcats had just one 3-pointer the rest of the game. Burda had the trey in the third quarter.
Burda led the way for the Bearcats with 18 points followed by 10 from Mariyah Avila. Anna Kelley also had eight points.
The Scottsbluff boys shot 49% for the game and were 33.3% from beyond the arc. The Bearcats connected on just five treys in the contest, two each from Tyler Harre and Kellon Harris.
Scottsbluff couldn’t handle the boards against St. Thomas More, collecting just 13 boards. Harre led the way with six rebounds.
Both teams will be back in action December 28 and 29 when they host a 4-team tournament. Hastings, Bennington, and Lexington will all make their way to Scottsbluff for the tourney.
Girls Game
Scottsbluff 19 3 11 14 -- 47
St. Thomas More 22 10 12 16 -- 60
SCOTTSBLUFF
Payton Burda 18, Mariyah Avila 10, Anna Kelley 8, Marly Laucomer 4, Paige Horne 3, Tierra West 2, Taryn Spady 2.
ST THOMAS MORE
Reese Ross 22, Mairin Duffy 19, Jada Mollman 11, Gabby Robbins 6, Makenna Jacobson 1, Riley Gylten 1.
Boys Game
Scottsbluff (6-2) -- 50