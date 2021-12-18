Scottsbluff boys, girls fall to St. Thomas More

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams came up short in road contests against St. Thomas More in Rapid City, South Dakota on Saturday.

The Scottsbluff boys had two in double figures but fell to the unbeaten St. Thomas More team 72-50, dropping the Bearcats to 6-2 on the season.

The Scottsbluff girls started strong in the contest against St. Thomas More, burying five 3-pointers in the first quarter, but fell to St. Thomas More 60-47. Payton Burda had three treys to lead the team in the first quarter while Marly Laucomer and Anna Kelley each had one.

While the Bearcats had 19 points, St. Thomas More had 22 points, including four treys of their own to hold a 22-19 lead after one period.

The second quarter is where St. Thomas More opened some space, outscoring Scottsbluff 10-3 for a 32-22 lead at halftime.

After that, the two teams played even more-or-less. St. Thomas More barely outscored Scottsbluff in the third 12-11 to hold a 44-33 lead. The fourth quarter was also back and forth as St. Thomas More outscored Scottsbluff 16-14. Scottsbluff was stellar from the free throw line in the fourth, going 8-of-10 from the line.