Scottsbluff boys, girls finish second at North Platte

NORTH PLATTE – Paige Horne had three firsts as the Scottsbluff girls finished runner-up at the Buffalo Bill Invite in North Platte on Friday.

Horne captured first in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.61 and first in the 300 hurdles in 49.44. Horne also ran anchor on the 4x400 team along with Payton Burda, Mariyah Avila, and Taryn Spady to capture first in 4 minutes, 26.15 seconds.

Burda also won the 400 meters in 1:04.05 and took second in the 800 (2:33.64).

The Kearney girls captured the team title with 233 points to Scottsbluff’s 96. North Platte was third with 85 followed by Hastings with 49, Gering with 42, and Anselmo-Merna with 21.

The Scottsbluff boys also finished second in the meet with 129 points. North Platte won the title with 203 points. Hastings was third with 89 followed by Gering with 60 and Anselmo-Merna with 37.

The Scottsbluff boys were led by a couple of first-place finishes as Ransen Wilkins won the 200 in 23.56 along with firsts from the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

The 4x400 Bearcat team made up of Hunter Lund, Irvin Sierra Torres, Kyan Allen, and Wilkin won in 3:41.42. The 4x800 team of Allen, Savian Marquez, Josiah Anaya, and Tyson Klein won with a time of 9:04.32 and just nipping Gering at the finish line. Gering ran a 9:04.43 and their team members included Lucas Moravec, Jackson Howard, Bryce Carrillo, and Eli Marez.

The Bearcat boys also went 1-2-3 in the 400 meters as Allen won with a time of 54.59 followed by Irvin Sierra-Torres (55.88) and Lund (55.94).

The Scottsbluff boys had a couple of second-place finishes including Hans Bastron taking second in the 3,200 in 10:49.09 and then he finished third in the 1,600 in 4:56.46. His teammate James Adams took sixth in the 1,600 (5:10.39).

Other top six finishes for Scottsbluff include Wilkins taking fourth in the 100 meters in a personal-best time of 11.43. Ty Robles and Landon Amundsen took fourth and sixth respectively in the 200. Robles ran a 24.29 while Amundsen ran a 24.58.

Marquez and Klein finished third and fourth in the 800. Marquez ran a 2:15.17 while Klein finished in 2:16.12.

Josiah Mobley took third in the 110 hurdles (16.96) while Sebastien Boyle finished sixth (18.92). The 300 lows saw Mobley take fourth (49.08) and Sierra Torres take fifth (49.34).

The Gering boys 4x100 team of Tanner Gartner, Carmelo Timblin, Creighton Beals, and Garrett took third in 50.12, while the 4x400 team of Beals, Gartner, Jacob Awiszus, and Garrett took second (3:45.97).

Garrett also finished sixth in the 100 in a person-best time of 11.5,

Gartner finished third in the 200 in a personal-best time of 24.21. Howard and Timblin finished fourth and fifth in the 400 with both recording personal-best times. Howard ran a 57.03 while Timblin ran a 57.17.

Gering’s depth in the 800 was deep as four Bulldogs finished sixth through ninth. Moravec took sixth in (2:16.53) followed by Aiden Narvais (2:17.95), Howard (2:18.90), and Aiden Bell (2:18.95).

The boy’s field events saw plenty of performances from Scottsbluff and Gering. Gering’s Maddux Janecek took third in the shot put with a personal best throw of 42 feet, 6 ½ inches while Scottsbluff’s Ryan Hinman took fifth (40-1).

The discus saw Scottsbluff’s Trey May take third in a personal-best throw of 128-3 while Janecek took fourth in a personal-best toss of 118-3. Kaden Bohnsack of Gering took fifth with a 114-11 toss.

Beals took third for Gering in the high jump (5-8) while Amundsen was sixth (5-6) for Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff had three in the top six in the pole vault as Aaron Price took third (12-6) followed by Gering’s Kaleb Hessler and Scottsbluff’s Dawson Barrett with 10-6 vaults.

Jayce Wilkinson took fourth in the long jump (19-7 1/2) with a personal best jump and then took fourth in the triple jump (38-10 ¼). Tyrone Shanks of Scottsbluff took fifth in the long jump (19-6) and Gering’s Gartner was sixth (19-2 ½).

The Scottsbluff and Gering girls also had strong showings. The Bearcat girls had several runner-up performances, including a strong showing from Spady in the sprints. Spady took second in the 100 in 13.02, took third in the 200 with a personal-best time of 28.11,

Scottsbluff did well in the hurdles. Horne won both, but the Bearcats had two in the top eight in the 100 as Ysabella Scherer took fifth in 18.72 and Meg Imhof was eighth in 19.41. The 300 low hurdles saw Scherer take third in 53.61 and Imhof fifth in 55.57.

Other Bearcats that finished in the top six included Charley Edens taking sixth in the 400 (1:11.63).

The 4x100 team of Madison Still, Marly Laucomer, Spady, and Leona Brezenski took fifth in 55.56.

Gering had a couple runner-up performances including Maddie Seiler taking second in the 1,600 in 5:47.02 and Nickie Todd taking second in the shot put with a personal-best heave of 36-9 ¼. Todd also took seventh in the discus (88.07). Gabrielle Moreno also took second in the high jump with a personal best leap of 4-10.

Other top six performances for Gering included Alissa Morales finishing sixth in the 100 with a personal-best time of 13.25. Morales also took fifth in the 200 in 28.31.

The Bulldogs’ 4x100 team of Gianni Aguilar, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer, and Alissa Morales finished third in 54.17, while the 4x400 team of Seiler, Jenna Davis, Schlothauer, and Aguilar took fifth (5:39.36). The 4x800 team also took third as Seiler, Davis, Jadyn Scott, and Madison Herbel ran an 11:21.44.

The field events for the girls also saw Scottsbluff’s Miroslava Mendoza take fifth in the discus (93-0) and Piper Ryschon take sixth (90-10).

The long jump saw a pair of Bearcats finish in the top six with Laucomer taking third with her personal-best jump of 16-5 ¾ while Avila took fifth in 16-3 ¾.

Scottsbluff’s Avila also finished second in the triple jump with a jump of 34-1 while Gering’s Moreno took sixth in 31-9 ¾.

Girls Team Scoring

1, Kearney, 233. 2, Scottsbluff, 96. 3, North Platte, 85. 4, Hastings, 49. 5, Gering, 42. 6, Anselmo-Merna, 21.

Girls Individual Results

High jump - 1, Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 5-0. 2, Gabrielle Moreno, Gering, 4-10. 3, Brooke Barth, Kearney, 4-6. 4, Avery Zurn, North Platte, 4-6. 5, Mackenzie Bruns, North Platte, 4-6. 6, Kylie Harvey, North Platte, 4-6.

Pole vault - 1, Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 9-6. 2, Ashlyn Bespalec, Kearney, 9-6. 3, Kylah Hazard, Kearney, 9-0. 4, Macie Freeze, North Platte, 8-0. 5, Mackenzie Bruns, North Platte, 8-0. 6, Keeley Krohn, Kearney, 7-6.

Long jump - 1, Isabelle Rich, Kearney, 17-1 1/4. 2, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 17-0 1/2. 3, Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 16-5 3/4. 4, Keeley Krohn, Kearney, 16-4 3/4. 5, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 16-3 3/4. 6, Natalie Tremel, Kearney, 16-2.

Triple jump - 1, Isabelle Rich, Kearney, 36-6. 2, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 34-1. 3, Brooklyn Amend, Kearney, 32-7 1/2. 4, Abigail Kendall, Hastings, 32-0. 5, Sarah Breinig, Kearney, 31-11. 6, Gabrielle Moreno, Gering, 31-9 3/4.

Shot put - 1, Avery Franzen, Kearney, 39-6 1/2. 2, Nickie Todd, Gering, 36-9 1/4. 3, Haidyn Skeen, Kearney, 36-8 1/4. 4, Ellie Rankin, North Platte, 35-0. 5, Ashley Helleberg, Kearney, 31-3 3/4. 6, Carlie Muhlbach, Hastings, 31-2 1/4.

Discus - 1, Avery Franzen, Kearney, 109-10. 2, Haidyn Skeen, Kearney, 107-10. 3, Kalee Brosius, North Platte, 96-9. 4, Ellie Rankin, North Platte, 95-1. 5, Miroslava Mendoza, Scottsbluff, 93-0. 6, Piper Ryschon, Scottsbluff, 90-10.

100 meters - 1, Kelsey Hatcher, Kearney, 12.9. 2, Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 13.02. 3, Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 13.04. 4, Gabby Martinez, Kearney, 13.1. 5, Hannah Satterly, Hastings, 13.21. 6, Alissa Morales, Gering, 13.25.

200 - 1, Kelsey Hatcher, Kearney, 27.19. 2, Gabby Martinez, Kearney, 27.83. 3, Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 28.11. 4, Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 28.22. 5, Alissa Morales, Gering, 28.31. 6, Hannah Satterly, Hastings, 28.65.

400 - 1, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:04.05. 2, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 1:07.86. 3, Abigail Focke, Kearney, 1:09.25. 4, Kiara Dutenhoffer, Kearney, 1:09.51. 5, Lindy Bergstrom, North Platte, 1:11.46. 6, Charley Edens, Scottsbluff, 1:11.63.

800 - 1, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 2:29.1. 2, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 2:33.64. 3, Karli Shoemaker, Hastings, 2:39.15. 4, Makayla Maxson, Kearney, 2:47.76. 5, Alivia Olson, Kearney, 2:48.14. 6, Alexis Hoatson, North Platte, 2:51.26.

1,600 - 1, Megan Sutton, Kearney, 5:45.28. 2, Madison Seiler, Gering, 5:47.02. 3, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Hastings, 5:55.47. 4, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 5:58.5. 5, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 9:01.59. 6, Florence Rogers, Kearney, 6:02.23.

3,200 - 1, Emma Bonsall, Kearney, 12:06.59. 2, Sam Stava, Kearney, 12:31.35. 3, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 12:59.93. 4, Maisie Luke, Kearney, 13:25.92. 5, Haley Wells, Anselmo-Merna, 13:32.79. 6, Reagan Shoemaker, Hastings, 13:42.12.

100 hurdles - 1, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.61. 2, Haley Mihm, Kearney, 16.3. 3, Brooke Barth, Kearney, 17.24. 4, Makenna Miller, Anselmo-Merna, 18.63. 5, Ysabella Scherer, Scottsbluff, 18.72. 6, Sydney Barner, North Platte, 19.05.

300 hurdles - 1, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 49.44. 2, Haley Mihm, Kearney, 51.71. 3, Ysabella Scherer, Scottsbluff, 53.61. 4, Brooke Barth, Kearney, 53.81. 5, Meg Imhof, Scottsbluff, 56.57. 6, Sydney Barner, North Platte, 56.97.

4x100 relay - 1, Hastings, 53.02. 2, Kearney, 54.07. 3, Gering (Gianni Aguilar, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer, Alissa Morales), 54.17. 4, North Platte, 54.81. 5, Scottsbluff (Madison Still, Marly Laucomer, Taryn Spady, Leona Brezenski), 56.56. 6, Anselmo-Merna, 55.96.

4x400 relay - 1, Scottsbluff (Payton Burda, Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady, Paige Horne), 4:26.15. 2, Kearney, 4:34.65. 3, Anselmo-Merna, 4:36.25. 4, Hastings, 4:36.92. 5, Gering (Madison Seiler, Jenna Davis, Jada Schlothauer, Gianni Aguilar), 4:39.36. 6, North Platte, 4:52.48.

4x800 relay - 1, Kearney, 10:33.98. 2, North Platte, 11:13.84. 3, Gering (Madison Seiler, Jenna Davis, Jadyn Scott, Madison Herbel), 11:21.44. 4, Hastings, 11:33.23. 5, Scottsbluff (Hannah Rugroden, Hannah Hertzler, MaCee Neu, Sunny Edens), 11:48.61.

Boys Team Scoring

1, North Platte, 203. 2, Scottsbluff, 129. 3, Hastings, 89. 4, Gering, 60. 5, Anselmo-Merna, 37.

Boys Individual Results

High jump - 1, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 6-2. 2, Parker Ablott, Hastings, 5-8. 3, Creighton Beals, Gering, 5-8. 4, Max Negley, North Platte, 5-6. 5, Trevor Campbell, Hastings, 5-6. 6, Landon Amundsen, Scottsbluff, 5-6.

Pole vault - 1, Jack Oettinger, North Platte, 13-6. 2, Layton Moss, North Platte, 13-0. 3, Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 12-6. 4, Kaleb Hessler, Gering, 10-6. 4, Dawson Barrett, Scottsbluff, 10-6. 6, Ty Robles, Scottsbluff, 10-0.

Long jump - 1, Donte’ Koif, North Platte, 21-5 3/4. 2, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 20-10 1/4. 3, Kolten Tilford, North Platte, 20-2. 4, Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 19-7 1/2. 5, Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff, 19-6. 6, Tanner Gartner, Gering, 19-2 1/2.

Triple jump - 1, Jackson Block, Hastings, 40-11 3/4. 2, Max Negley, North Platte, 40-9 1/4. 3, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 40-2 1/2. 4, Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 38-10 1/4. 5, Elijah Combs, Hastings, 38-5. 6, Blake Harrenstein, Hastings, 37-9.

Shot put - 1, Nic Davis, North Platte, 58-11 1/4. 2, Kade Mohr, North Platte, 42-9 1/4. 3, Maddux Janecek, Gering, 42-6 1/2. 4, Dalton Duryea, Anselmo-Merna, 40-4 1/2. 5, Ryan Hinman, Scottsbluff, 40-1. 6, Johnathan Schmidt, Hastings, 39-9.

Discus - 1, Nic Davis, North Platte, 172-6. 2, Johnny Whyrick, Hastings, 133-11. 3, Trey May, Scottsbluff, 128-9. 4, Maddux Janecek, Gering, 118-3. 5, Kaden Bohnsack, Gering, 114-11. 6, Kade Mohr, North Platte, 110-5.

100 meters - 1, Vince Genatone, North Platte, 10.82. 2, Kolten Tilford, North Platte, 11.12. 3, Joseph Vak, North Platte, 11.25. 4, Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff, 11.43. 5, Ryan Bauer, Hastings, 11.47. 6, Tyler Garrett, Gering, 11.5.

200 - 1, Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff, 23.56. 2, Ryan Bauer, Hastings, 23.81. 3, Tanner Gartner, Gering, 24.21. 4, Ty Robles, Scottsbluff, 24.29. 5, Donte’ Koif, North Platte, 24.34. 6, Landon Amundsen, Scottsbluff, 24.58.

400 - 1, Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 54.59. 2, Irvin Sierra Torres, Scottsbluff, 55.88. 3, Hunter Lund, Scottsbluff, 55.94. 4, Jackson Howard, Gering, 57.03. 5, Carmelo Timblin, Gering, 57.17. 6, Caden Block, Hastings, 58.54.

800 - 1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 2:09.2. 2, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 2:09.98. 3, Savian Marquez, Scottsbluff, 2:15.17. 4, Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff, 2:16.12. 5, Logan Brooks, Hastings, 2:16.3. 6, Lucas Moravec, Gering, 2:16.53.

1,600 - 1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 4:40.67. 2, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 4:53.33. 3, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 4:56.46. 4, Rian Teets, North Platte, 4:59.54. 5, Diego Chojolan, Hastings, 5:08.82. 6, James Adams, Scottsbluff, 5:10.39.

3,200 - 1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 10:35.91. 2, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 10:49.09. 3, Rian Teets, North Platte, 10:49.66. 4, Vinny Condry, Hastings, 11:12.41. 5, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 11:14.34. 6, Gabe Jenny, North Platte, 11:16.34.

110 hurdles - 1, Caden Joneson, North Platte, 15.69. 2, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 16.84. 3, Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 16.96. 3, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 16.96. 5, Braydon Power, Hastings, 17.51. 6, Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, 18.92.

300 hurdles - 1, Caden Joneson, North Platte, 45.74. 2, Carson LaChapelle, North Platte, 45.94. 3, Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 48.02. 4, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 49.08. 5, Irvin Sierra Torres, Scottsbluff, 49.34. 6, Collin Pawlowski, North Platte, 52.23.

4x100 relay - 1, Hastings, 46.31. 2, Anselmo-Merna, 46.98. 3, Gering (Tanner Gartner, Carmelo Timblin, Creighton Beals, Tyler Garrett), 50.12. 4, North Platte, 50.28.

4x400 relay - 1, Scottsbluff (Hunter Lund, Irvin Sierra Torres, Kyan Allen, Ransen Wilkins), 3:41.42. 2, Gering (Creighton Beals, Tanner Gartner, Jacob Awiszus, Tyler Garrett), 3:45.97. 3, North Platte, 3:53.53. 4, Hastings, 3:54.41.

4x800 relay - 1, Scottsbluff (Kyan Allen, Savian Marquez, Josiah Anaya, Tyson Klein), 9:04.32. 2, Gering (Lucas Moravec, Jackson Howard, Bryce Carrillo, Eli Marez), 9:04.43. 3, North Platte, 9:18.22. 4, Hastings, 9:34.83.