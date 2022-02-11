Scottsbluff boys shoot past McCook, girls earn 5th straight win

MCCOOK -- The Scottsbluff boys’ basketball team bounced back after a heartbreaking overtime loss on Thursday to earn its 16th win of the season with a 66-53 win over McCook at McCook High School.
The win improved the Bearcats to 16-5 on the season while McCook fell to 17-6.
Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said he was pleased with his team's resilience after a couple of comeback attempts by the Bison in the second and third quarters.
"We had to handle a couple of spurts of energy and I thought we did a decent job of that," he said. "We've got some things to clean up but we got a win and that's what we needed to do today. It was a really good complete team win."
Scottsbluff was impressive right out of the gate, leading 12-5 after the first quarter. However, the Bearcats were still looking for some consistency from the floor, converting just one field goal in the first half behind 11 3-pointers, five from senior Tyler Harre in the second quarter alone.
After edging the Bison 23-22 in the second quarter, Scottsbluff took a 35-27 lead into halftime.
Despite Harre and Austin Thyne combining for 30 of Scottsbluff's 35 points at the half, Gullion praised the play of his bench and supporting players throughout the contest. Especially on defense, where the Bearcats held McCook's leading scorer scoreless in the first two frames.
"I thought we got contributions from everybody who played and we needed it tonight," he said. "I thought we would be a little bit tired and could use the subs a little bit more."
McCook wasn't going away that easy, though. After trailing by as much as 13 earlier in the contest, the Bison pulled to within three points early on in the fourth quarter, 49-46.
Although the home team seemed to be building momentum, Bearcat Kellon Harris drilled a 3-pointer off of a missed free throw, proving to be a key turning point in the final minutes.
McCook was led in the contest by senior Cole Cappel, who finished the night with 20 points and was 5-for-5 from the stripe. Junior Adam Dugger added 17 points with three 3-pointers, while junior Evan Humphrey finished with seven points.
McCook finished the night 10-for-11 from the free throw line while hitting five shots from beyond the arc. The Bison also pulled down 23 rebounds with four offensive and 19 defensive.
Harre led all scorers with 24 points, six 3-pointers, five rebounds and was 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Thyne was equally impressive, hitting six treys and finishing with 20 points while going 3-of-4 from the line. Harris added 11 points in the win. Trevor Schwartz finished with eight rebounds.
Scottsbluff finished with 22 rebounds, pulling down seven offensive and 15 defensive boards. Additionally, the Bearcats were 9-of-13 from the line and finished the night 22 of 49 from the floor with 15 3-pointers.
The girls’ game saw the Bearcats take a 62-42 win from the Bison, who led Scottsbluff 18-15 after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw Scottsbluff put on a defensive show to outscore McCook 19-4. The run came late in the second quarter, led by three consecutive Shae Willats steals.
The Bearcats led 34-22 at halftime.
The Lady Bearcats weren’t done there as they came out of halftime firing on all cylinders taking a 58-31 lead at the end of the third frame, outscoring the Bison 24-9.
“The kids guarded, rebounded, sprinted, and shared the ball,” coach Dave Bollish said. “The third quarter run was due to elite conditioning and tempo.”
The final quarter saw McCook try to make a comeback, but it wasn’t enough to erase the 27-point deficit. The Bison were able to outscore the Bearcats 11-4.
“This was a complete roster win with purpose. It’s been a play by play, day by day commitment,” Bollish said.
Scottsbluff was paced by Mariyah Avila with 16 points, followed by Paige Horne with 15.
This win marks the fifth straight season going undefeated against Nebraska opponents. The Bearcats are 19-3 with their only losses coming from Cody and Cheyenne East (WY) and St. Thomas More (SD).
Both teams will next be in action on Tuesday at Sidney.