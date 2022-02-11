Scottsbluff boys shoot past McCook, girls earn 5th straight win

MCCOOK -- The Scottsbluff boys’ basketball team bounced back after a heartbreaking overtime loss on Thursday to earn its 16th win of the season with a 66-53 win over McCook at McCook High School.

The win improved the Bearcats to 16-5 on the season while McCook fell to 17-6.

Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said he was pleased with his team's resilience after a couple of comeback attempts by the Bison in the second and third quarters.

"We had to handle a couple of spurts of energy and I thought we did a decent job of that," he said. "We've got some things to clean up but we got a win and that's what we needed to do today. It was a really good complete team win."

Scottsbluff was impressive right out of the gate, leading 12-5 after the first quarter. However, the Bearcats were still looking for some consistency from the floor, converting just one field goal in the first half behind 11 3-pointers, five from senior Tyler Harre in the second quarter alone.

After edging the Bison 23-22 in the second quarter, Scottsbluff took a 35-27 lead into halftime.