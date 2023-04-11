The Bearcats couldn’t have asked for a much better start on Tuesday.

Braden Anderson scored just five minutes in to give the Scottsbluff boys soccer team the lead against Lexington — a high shot that keeper Erik Lopez was able to get a glove in but couldn’t corral.

That early momentum didn’t last, however.

After that, the Minutemen showed why they were the No. 3 Class B team in this week’s Omaha World-Herald state poll.

Antonio Moro scored twice as part of Lexington’s four unanswered goals ini a 5-2 win at Landers Soccer Complex.

“An ideal start. That’s what we always look for,” Bearcats coach Nate Rock said. “But we’re young at some positions and we’re inexperienced at some positions. And some kids just need to learn to compete at this level. Lexington is a great example of how you compete .. but we’ll learn from this”

Lexington led 2-1 at the break and then Moro scored his second goal of the game in the 48th minute. Just two minutes later, Jorge Zamora-Saenz tscored of a centering pass from Edin Lima-Miranda to extend the Minutemen’s lead to 4-1

The Bearcats’ Eduardo Sena scored just minutes later to stop Lexington’s run. But Alexander Perez-Tunay was good on his shot in the 58th minute to give Lexington a three-goal cushion again.

“We had a breakdown for about seven to 10 minutes and that was the difference,” Rock said.

Lexington coach Joel Lemus said his team’s depth advantage was a key on a day in which the temperatures reached into the high 80s. The Bearcats entered the matchup with two starters sidelined

“We haven’t had heat like this (before),” Lemus said. “We knew if we went pass-pass-pass, we could tire them out a little bit. I like the depth we have and feel comfortable rotating (players) in and giving everybody close to even minutes.

“We always have good matches (with Scottsbluff),” Lemus said. “We knew they were going to come out ready and intensity, They came out and got that first goal but we were able to rebound pretty quickly. And it was nice to see the boys stayed on the gas pedal.”

Rock said the Bearcats didn’t exactly play into Lexington’s hands.

“Yeah, we weren’t going to chase them around,” Rock said. “They’re good enough on the ball that if you start chasing the ball around, you will tire yourself out. You’ll spread yourself too thin and that’s when they hit yo. We just really focued on staying in front of the ball. For the most part, I thought that was pretty effective.

“We looked to counter through Kellon (Harris) and Braden (Anderson) and on the goals, that worked,” Rock said. “We just have to be solid on the defensive line a little bit. Lexington got behind us, and that’s just experience and stuff that we will work on. We saw that inexperience today and that hurt us a little bit.”