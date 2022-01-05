Scottsbluff boys top Norris 61-56

FIRTH – The Scottsbluff boys received 23 points from Austin Thyne and the Bearcats rebounded from a defeat to No. 6 Waverly on Monday to top the Norris Titans 61-56.
The win was highlighted by a strong defensively game that saw the Bearcats in front for much of the contest.
Scottsbluff started strong in racing to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw Norris cut the lead to one, 15-14, before Kellon Harris and Michael Mickey had back-to-back buckets to push it back to five, 19-14. Norris got to within three late in the quarter, 24-21, but a big dunk by Tyler Harre pushed the lead to 29-21. Scottsbluff led 29-23 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Scottsbluff keep the lead at six or more for much of the quarter. The Bearcats went up by 10, 37-27 on a Trevor Schwartz defensive stop and bucket. Scottsbluff pushed the lead to 12, 41-29, on a Mickey bucket and led 43-33 on a dunk by Harris to end the quarter.
The fourth quarter saw Norris outscore Scottsbluff 21-18 and tried to make a comeback. Scottsbluff pushed the lead to 46-36 before Norris scored seven straight to cut the lead to three, 46-43. The Titans cot even closer at 48-46 on a trey and then with 2:16 to play, cut the lead to 56-54 on another 3-pointer.
Scottsbluff picked up the defense and Thyne pushed the lead back to four with a bucket. Norris kept fighting, cutting the lead to two with two free throws. Harris, however, hit three big free throws to put the Bearcats up by five late. Norris had chances to get closer, but missed on two treys and Mickey got the final rebound and ran the clock out for the win.
Thyne led the way for the Bearcats with 23 points. Harris finished with 14 while Harre had 10 points.
Scottsbluff, who was ranked fourth in Class B (Omaha World Herald), will be back in action Friday when they travel to Mitchell.
Scottsbluff (9-3) 15 14 14 18 – 61
Norris (5-5) 9 14 12 21 – 56
SCOTTSBLUFF
Austin Thyne 23, Kellon Harris 14, Tyler Harre 10, Trevor Schwartz 2, Michael Mickey 4, Tate Talkington 4.
NORRIS
J.T. Behrends 7, Mitch Hobza 4, Cooper Hauseman 12, Barret Boesiger 11, Jakob Godtel 6, Myles Hoehne 16.