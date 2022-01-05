Scottsbluff boys top Norris 61-56

FIRTH – The Scottsbluff boys received 23 points from Austin Thyne and the Bearcats rebounded from a defeat to No. 6 Waverly on Monday to top the Norris Titans 61-56.

The win was highlighted by a strong defensively game that saw the Bearcats in front for much of the contest.

Scottsbluff started strong in racing to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Norris cut the lead to one, 15-14, before Kellon Harris and Michael Mickey had back-to-back buckets to push it back to five, 19-14. Norris got to within three late in the quarter, 24-21, but a big dunk by Tyler Harre pushed the lead to 29-21. Scottsbluff led 29-23 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Scottsbluff keep the lead at six or more for much of the quarter. The Bearcats went up by 10, 37-27 on a Trevor Schwartz defensive stop and bucket. Scottsbluff pushed the lead to 12, 41-29, on a Mickey bucket and led 43-33 on a dunk by Harris to end the quarter.