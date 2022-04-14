Scottsbluff boys win in overtime, girls fall

Coming off of two wins against the Torrington Trailblazers, the Scottsbluff soccer teams made the nearly four hour drive to Gillette to take on the Campbell County Camels.

The games would end in opposite fashions as the Bearcat girls were defeated 3-0 and the boys won 3-2 in overtime.

The Bearcat girls played an all around sound game, but were unable to score against the Camels.

“We were pretty evenly matched, we actually had more shots than they did, but their keeper did a really good job at keeping the ball out of the back of the net,” coach Chad Larson said. “Ella Foote had a couple of good looks, and there were a couple looks where we thought it was going in but their keeper kept it from going.”

Coming off of the Bearcat girls’ win over the Trailblazers on Tuesday, April 12, the team had expressed several areas they wished to improve going into future games.

“As a coach, I don’t know if you’re ever fully satisfied, so we’re definitely heading in the right direction,” Larson said. “Soccer is a game of rhythm and you just have to find that rhythm and good things will happen and we just couldn’t find that today. We tried some new stuff today with our defense, but overall we’re pleased.”

The Bearcat girls don’t play for a weeks’ time, but still hope to turn their play around come Thursday.

“We’re really excited to play Douglas next Thursday, we're really excited about that. One thing I love about this group is they are eager to get better and they want to get better, they’re great to coach. So it's always disappointing after a loss, but they listen and want to get back out there,” Larson said. “This was a really deceptive team on paper, because they play in one of the toughest divisions in Wyoming, but our girls are just really hungry to get at it.”

In the other game, the Scottsbluff boys were able to pull a victory from the jaws of defeat with a goal in overtime to end the game.

Although the Bearcats pulled out the 3-2 victory, it looked like the Bearcats would cruise to a win as they led 2-0 before giving up two goals in the final five minutes of regulation.

“For about 75 minutes, we were really comfortable. We were controlling the tempo and possessing really well and all of a sudden, this momentum shift happened,” boys coach Nate Rock said. “We gave up two goals and essentially allowed them back in the game, we just have to do better in closing out from here on out.”

Despite the poor end to regulation, the Bearcats were able to right the ship in overtime off of a Kade Huck goal which was assisted by Kellon Harris. However, the Bearcats will want to avoid situations like the one they faced against the Camels.

“We talked about this sort of thing at halftime, and soccer definitely has its highs and lows, and momentum shifts. I think they just lulled us into a position where they could get back into the game,” Rock said. “The game turned on us really quickly, but credit to the players, when you give up a two goal lead with under five minutes left, usually overtime doesn’t go too well for you, but they managed to hold on.”

The Bearcats other scores were from Aaron Schaff and Harris, with Karim Castillo and Braden Anderson assisting.

The Bearcats will host the Douglas Bearcats on Thursday, April 21 at 5 p.m.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

